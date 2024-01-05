Author readings around Boston through Jan. 13

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY JAN. 7
- Jordan Namerow (“Like the Sea and the Sky”) will read her children’s book at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
TUESDAY JAN. 9
- Jeff Fuhrer (“The Myth That Made Us: How False Beliefs about Racism and Meritocracy Broke Our Economy (and How to Fix It)”) will discuss his new book at Eastern Bank at 5:30 p.m.
- Benjamin Taylor (“Chasing Bright Medusas: A Life of Willa Cather”) will be in conversation with Mary Beth Norton at 6 p.m. virtually via Boston Public Library. Registration required.
- Mary Keenan (“Petitions: A Patriot Legacy”) will discuss her book at Lexington Historical Society at 7 p.m. (Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.)
- Virginia Pye (“The Literary Undoing of Victoria Swann”) will discuss her new book at Tufts Library at 7 p.m.
- Karin M. Gertsch (“Five Wishes”) speaks about her new novel at TOHP Burnham Public Library at 7 p.m.
- Dan Kennedy and Ellen Clegg (“What Works In Community News: Media Startups, News Deserts, and the Future of the Fourth Estate”) will discuss their new book at Brookline Booksmith at 7 p.m.
- Rachel Slade (”Making It in America: The Almost Impossible Quest to Manufacture in the U.S.A. (and How It Got That Way)”) will be in conversation with Farah Stockman at Harvard Book Store at 7 p.m.
- Stephen McCauley (”You Only Call When You’re In Trouble”) will read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
WEDNESDAY JAN. 10
- Matt Davis (“At Home in the World: Reflections of a Travel Addict”) will read at 6:30 p.m. at the Millicent Library.
- Stephen Lane (”Long Run To Glory: The Story of the Greatest Marathon in Olympic History and the Women Who Made It Happen”) will discuss his book at Newtonville Books at 6:30 p.m. Registration requested.
- Ben Mezrich (“Breaking Twitter: Elon Musk and the Most Controversial Corporate Takeover in History”) will appear for a meet and greet at Brookline Booksmith at 7 p.m. This event will also be live streamed. (Tickets are free for admission only, and $30 for admission and a copy of the book.)
THURSDAY JAN. 11
- Timmon Wallis (”Warheads to Windmills: Preventing Climate Catastrophe and Nuclear War”) will discuss his book at Newtonville Books at 5:30 p.m.
- Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham (“Lunar New Year Love Story”) will discuss their book at Brookline Booksmith at 6 p.m. (Tickets are $5 for admission only and $27.99 for admission and a copy of the book.)
- Aube Rey Lescure (”River East, River West”) will be in conversation with Stacy Mattingly at Porter Square Books at 7 p.m.
- Grace Dane Mazur (“The Garden Party”), Hank Phillippi Ryan (“The House Guest”), and Lesley Bannatyne (“Unaccustomed to Grace”) will read at 7:30 p.m. at the Kickstand Cafe.
FRIDAY JAN. 12
- Derrick D. Barnes (”Who Got Game?: Basketball: Amazing but True Stories!”) will be in conversation with Gary Washburn at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore at 6 p.m.
SATURDAY JAN. 13
- Olivie Blake (“The Atlas Complex”) will be in conversation with R.F. Kuang at First Parish Church at 7 p.m. (Tickets are $10 for admission only and $36 for admission and a copy of the book.)