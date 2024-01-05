How Seth MacFarlane’s New England roots influenced his Framingham-set prequel series ‘Ted’

As a Connecticut native whose parents hailed from Massachusetts, MacFarlane grew up surrounded by bombastic New Englanders like the RISD guard who, despite often making crass and questionable remarks, had a softer side deep down. This “odd dichotomy” displayed by people from the region continues to inspire MacFarlane’s work, with the multi-hyphenate now using a Boston suburb as a backdrop for his new show “Ted,” a prequel to his hit 2012 movie of the same name that premieres Thursday on Peacock.

“There was a security guard who worked at RISD when I went to college there, who was just, I mean, the [expletive] that came out of this guy’s mouth was just hysterical,” MacFarlane told the Globe over Zoom. “Nothing was left on the table. Nothing was withheld. Everything was said aloud and loudly.”

When Seth MacFarlane was a student at the Rhode Island School of Design in the early ‘90s, he met a man who would serve as the inspiration for one of his most popular animated creations: “Family Guy’s” Peter Griffin.

“It’s because it’s so loud and abrasive and just impossible to ignore, and yet, there’s a lot of heart in there,” MacFarlane explained of his attraction to Boston. “It’s this odd combination of just an absolute absence of self-editing in so many cases, and some of the [expletive] that these guys say is just jaw-dropping. But there’s also a big heart in there at the same time, so it’s kind of forgivable.”

From left: Ted (voiced by Seth MacFarlane), Max Burkholder as John, Scott Grimes as Matty, Alanna Ubach as Susan, and Giorgia Whigham as Blaire in the new Peacock series "Ted." PEACOCK

MacFarlane returns to voice the eponymous, foul-mouthed teddy bear, as well as serve as the creator, director, and writer for the show. While the original film and its 2015 sequel center on Ted and his human friend John Bennett’s misadventures as adults in Boston, the upcoming prequel series takes viewers back in time to 1993 Framingham, inspired by the first film’s prologue.

Although Universal lots in Hollywood serve as stand-ins for the Massachusetts town — trying to “make LA look like Boston is just not a thing,” according to MacFarlane — the creator and his team wanted to embrace the “suburban aspect” of the show’s setting, drawing upon their adolescent experiences.

“It was in many ways closer to my childhood,” MacFarlane said. “I grew up in Connecticut in an equally small town, very insulated, very sheltered, so it was a little easier to kind of lock into and dig into my own past and the past of my co-showrunners Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, and draw from our own childhoods.”

Seth MacFarlane, shown in 2012, returns as the voice of the titular teddy bear in "Ted." Richard Shotwell

Although John is a fully grown manchild played by Mark Wahlberg in the “Ted” movies, Max Burkholder takes over the role for the show, portraying a teenage version of Ted’s pot-smoking thunder buddy. Burkholder admits that he was “quaking” in his boots on his first day on the set.

If stepping in for an A-list actor wasn’t stressful enough, Burkholder was also “so scared” of what people of Boston might think of his Massachusetts accent. In order to nail it, he worked with a dialect coach for a few months and watched the “Ted” movies “over and over again.”

“I also wanted to take care and make sure that I wasn’t doing a Mark Wahlberg impression, but that I was playing John Bennett at 16 years old,” Burkholder said.

Like previous MacFarlane creations Chris Griffin of “Family Guy” or Steve Smith of “American Dad,” John is a lovable, boneheaded son who can’t help but get into trouble with his non-human sidekick.

“[John’s] got a heart of gold, and he’s always trying to do the right thing,” Burkholder said. “He is so stupid and easily corruptible, and I love him to death.”

Max Burkholder plays 16-year-old John Bennett in the "Ted" prequel series. PEACOCK

Another “Ted” character who boasts Bostonian crassness is Matty, John’s father, played by Lowell native Scott Grimes. The actor reunites with MacFarlane after they worked together on the sci-fi comedy series “The Orville.”

Grimes found no trouble slipping back into a Boston accent, channeling conversations he has all the time with friends and family from the region. “Just to brush up, I called [a buddy], and we just talked the whole time. It came back right away,” Grimes said.

MacFarlane compares Grimes’s Matty to Jackie Gleason’s Ralph Kramden or Carroll O’Connor’s Archie Bunker, patriarchal characters who are often crude and crass. Grimes used his familial experiences to inform his take on the character.

“The people I grew up with in Dracut were just loud and annoying,” Grimes said. “That’s a compliment, I swear. I’m not ragging on them.”

“I didn’t have to go far,” he added. “I just had to think of an uncle and then just say Seth’s words. I found it’s really easy for me to be loud and annoying — all my friends would probably agree.”

The key to pulling off the character, though, was making sure that there was a deeper layer to Matty and always “something going on under the surface,” according to MacFarlane.

“There’s a size to the performance, but it’s never artificial, it’s never cartoonish,” said MacFarlane. “Scotty’s a real actor, he’s a serious actor. I knew that, as big as he got, and as big as I directed him to be, and as bombastic as this character was, it was never going to feel one-dimensional.”

Massachusetts native Scott Grimes stars as Matty in "Ted." PEACOCK

Actress Giorgia Whigham, who plays John’s cousin Blaire, calls MacFarlane a “genius” for his ability to mix crass humor with headier topics as well as heartfelt moments.

“That was the recipe for the first ‘Ted’ movie. It was racy. It was raunchy. It was, I’m sure, offensive to a lot of people,” MacFarlane said. “But at the same time, it had to also somehow be ‘The Sound of Music.’ I think that’s really the key to this show as well.”

“It has to be as heartfelt and as genuine as it is on the edge comedically,” he added. “I think if you can straddle that line and maintain that equilibrium, then you have the recipe for ‘Ted.’ ”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.