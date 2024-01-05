Just how legit are the Golden Globes anyway?

We’re at a crossroads when it comes to the yearly ceremony, which prior to its high-profile comedown in 2021 and its absence from TV in 2022 when NBC refused to air the show, has long been considered the launchpad of the movie awards season. Critics, including this one, have always been skeptical about the legitimacy of the awards and the behind-the-scenes ethics of their presenting organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, but the general public was onboard to the tune of an impressive 18.3 million viewers in 2020.

Once you know the worst, once the crimes and misdemeanors have been exposed, can you recover any of the regard you might once have had? It’s a complicated, far-reaching question, and right now I’m asking it about the Golden Globe Awards, which airs Sunday night on CBS .

Across the decades — the awards show began airing on national TV in 1964 — the night gained viewer momentum and perceived importance for two big reasons. First of all, it served as a precursor to the more serious Oscar race, as its lists of nominees and winners gave a boost to the year’s names and titles. (The Golden Globes’ TV awards were an add-on to get TV viewers to tune in and up the ratings.) The awards weren’t necessarily predictive, but they were nonetheless a highly visible first pass at the national consensus.

And the Golden Globes was considered a rare chance to watch Hollywood with its guard down, thanks to irreverent hosts, the roundtable seating, and the presence of booze. At this point in the evolution of pop culture, we’re more accustomed to seeing celebrities off the clock. Most stars eager to stay relevant have a social media presence, featuring them doing casual things. Podcast interviews, too, regularly deliver stars unplugged. But still, the idea of watching the famous interact with one another in a ball-like atmosphere, air-kissing for all the world to see, has maintained an appeal.

No one, of course — not the stars, not their publicists, not the studio executives — was ever really off the clock. The truest value of the Golden Globes was promotional, an opportunity to stir audience interest in the year’s movies. It was a kind of free advertising, a night of marketing that gave movie lovers a short list of what to watch before the Oscars arrived later on. Right now, even though the Globes are tainted, you can bet that Hollywood is hoping the awards show will rise from the ashes and steer more people to the box office.

The history of complaints about the Globes’ ethics is long, and it includes payola charges and accusations that nominations and wins were sometimes the result of gifts to voters. As recently as 2021, the Netflix series “Emily in Paris” — a pretty distraction but far from award-worthy — won nominations, including best musical or comedy, after Paramount flew more than 30 voters to Paris and put them up at a five-star hotel. Even Globes hosts would joke about their legitimacy: In 2016, snarky Ricky Gervais dismissed the idea that actors would boycott the Globes because he was hosting and enjoyed roasting them. “As if film stars would stay away from the chance of winning a Golden Globe, particularly if their film company has already paid for it.”

But in 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — only 87 members at the time, despite their group’s broad influence — became more than an insider punch line when the Los Angeles Times published exposes about the organization. The reports ranged from the lack of Black representation among its members to allegations that the nonprofit organization had illegally funneled payments to some of its members.

The airing of all the ugly truths led the HFPA to make a commitment to change — “sweeping reforms,” as the media tended to put it. The Globes are now owned by a for-profit company, a new code of conduct — not least of all regarding gifts and travel in exchange for votes — has been put in place, and there are more members and more members of color. Many of the original members remain, but they are now, apparently, on the straight and narrow.

All good? Not for me, and not for those who place any real importance on movies and awards. There are too many awards shows already; I’m happy to let this one, the problem child, the one who keeps cheating, go. I suppose the changes will somehow make the Globes less crooked, or at least seem less crooked, so that those in the entertainment business can participate without getting any stink on them. We don’t know who will be there to accept if they win, but this year’s presenters will include America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, and Will Ferrell.

I’d rather pay attention to those prizes given by larger institutions with a solid history and discriminating voters who are in the business, or in the business of watching movies closely. Along with the Oscars, I’ll take the Critics Choice Awards or the SAG Awards over the Golden Globes any day.

And you? After the Globes didn’t air in 2022, NBC revived them last year in a Tuesday night slot, and the viewership was tiny, a third of what it had been in 2020 (which is why they’ve moved to CBS this year). Does that mean audiences are no longer amused by the event and turned off by its shameful past? Or does that simply mean the Tuesday night slot, or Jerrod Carmichael as host, was ill-advised? Let’s see if the numbers improve on Sunday, with little-known stand-up comic Jo Koy hosting. Forgive and forget? Or walk on by?

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.