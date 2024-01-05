Local bestsellers for the week ended Dec. 31

3. Iron Flame Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

4. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

5. Prophet Song Paul Lynch Atlantic Monthly Press

6. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

7. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

8. So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men Claire Keegan Grove Press

9. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

10. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

2. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

3. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

4. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

5. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

6. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Speigel & Grau

9. Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon Michael Lewis Norton

10. The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History Ned Blackhawk Yale University Press

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

3. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

8. Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager

9. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

10. This Other Eden Paul Harding Norton

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

4. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

5. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

8. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

9. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

10. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.