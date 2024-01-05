Now streaming: ‘Northern Exposure.’ Could ‘Homicide’ be on the way?

For years, readers have been asking me where they can stream “Northern Exposure,” the CBS series that ran from 1990 to 1995 and won a best-drama Emmy in 1992. Alas, along with a few other high-profile network series, including “Chicago Hope,” “China Beach,” and “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” it has not been available — often due to the costs of music rights.

Well, as of this week, “Northern Exposure” is awaiting your eyes. The show, starring Rob Morrow, Janine Turner, Barry Corbin, and John Corbett, is now streamable on Amazon Prime Video. All six seasons of the show — 110 episodes in all — have been made available.

There may be hope for other shows that are still not on streaming. Back in October, another famously unavailable show, “Moonlighting,” finally arrived on Hulu. And after Andre Braugher’s death last month, writer-producer David Simon said that “Homicide” might be on its way. “I have been informed by a reliable source,” he wrote on social media, “that NBC/Universal is at last attempting, along with Fremantle on the overseas rights, to clear music rights on #Homicide for eventual streaming. Lot of work to do [to] achieve that, however, I am also told.”

