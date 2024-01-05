After scandal, struggles, Barbara Lynch is paring back her restaurant group

The three Lynch restaurants in Fort Point — Menton, Sportello, and Drink — will close immediately, “costing the jobs of 100 staffers,” according to a release from the Barbara Lynch Collective. South End spots The Butcher Shop and Stir will be sold to “former protégés,” Lynch said. No. 9 Park in Beacon Hill, B&G Oysters in the South End, and Lynch’s newest restaurant, The Rudder, in Gloucester, will remain open.

Famed Boston restaurateur Barbara Lynch, who came under fire last spring for fostering a toxic workplace culture in her high-end kitchens, announced Friday that she would be closing three of her renowned restaurants and selling off two more. Just three will remain open.

In a statement, the Lynch Collective blamed the closures on high rents, uncooperative landlords, and “prior restaurant operational managers” who “had failed to respond to post-pandemic realities.”

“Boston is no longer the same place where I opened seven restaurants over the last 25 years,” Lynch said. “Properties have been flipped and flipped and the landlords just want the rents that only national chains can sustain.”

Any future expansions will be focused in the North Shore, where Lynch opened The Rudder early last year, she said.

News of the restructuring comes amid post-pandemic struggles faced by many high-end restaurants, and just months after both the Globe and New York Times reported on allegations of unacceptable behavior and high turnover in Lynch’s kitchens, particularly in the wake of the death of Menton’s executive chef and another staffer about a year ago.

Last March, two former employees filed a lawsuit alleging Lynch had shorted them on tips earlier in the pandemic. Then more workers spoke out with stories of how the renowned chef repeatedly lashed out at staff and guests, touched employees inappropriately, and issued threats of violence. Some said she often abused alcohol on the job.

By August, Lynch temporarily closed The Butcher Shop in the South End with little word, outside of a notice on the website that the options for its future were “open.” On Friday, the site included a pop-up that said The Butcher Shop has closed permanently.

“It has been an incredible journey and we could not have done it without you all,” the notice reads. “Although we are closing this chapter of The Butcher Shop, we are uncertain of what the future holds.”

The new owners of The Butcher Shop and Stir were not immediately available.

This summer, Lynch also brought on Lorraine Tomlinson-Hall as chief operations officer. According to the Friday release, Tomlinson-Hall quickly dived into the finances of the company’s restaurants and implemented a slew of cost-cutting measures, only to find her “recovery plan fell on deaf ears with the Congress Street landlords” in Fort Point.

The three Fort Point restaurants — which are located alongside one another on Congress Street — paid $88,000 in monthly rent to landlord Acadia Realty Trust, even when the buildings briefly had no functioning air conditioning, issues with water supply, and damage from burst pipes and flooding, the release continued.

(Acadia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Gift cards purchased for the closing Lynch restaurants will be redeemable at No. 9, B&G Oysters, or The Rudder.

This story will be updated.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her @ditikohli_.