FDA issues first approval for mass drug imports to states from Canada

The approval, issued in a letter to Florida on Friday, is a major policy shift for the United States, and supporters hope it will be a significant step forward in the long and largely unsuccessful effort to reign in drug prices. Individuals in the United States are allowed to buy directly from Canadian pharmacies, but states have long wanted to be able to purchase medicines in bulk for their Medicaid programs, government clinics, and prisons from Canadian wholesalers.

The Food and Drug Administration has allowed Florida to import millions of dollars worth of medications from Canada at far lower prices than in the United States, overriding fierce decades-long objections from the pharmaceutical industry.

Florida has estimated that it could save up to $150 million in its first year of the program, importing medicines that treat HIV/AIDS, diabetes, hepatitis C, and psychiatric conditions. Other states have applied to the FDA to set up similar programs.

But significant hurdles remain. Some drug manufacturers have agreements with Canadian wholesalers not to export their medicines, and the Canadian government has already taken steps to block the export of prescription drugs that are in short supply.

“Canada’s drug supply is too small to meet the demands of both American and Canadian consumers,” Maryse Durette, a spokesperson for Health Canada, wrote in an email message. “Bulk importation will not provide an effective solution to the problem of high drug prices in the US.”

The pharmaceutical industry’s major lobbying organization, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, which has sued over previous importation efforts, is expected to file suit to block the Florida plan. In a statement Friday, PhRMA called the FDA’s decision “reckless” and warned that it was “considering all options” to prevent it from taking effect.

Congress passed a law allowing drug importation two decades ago, but federal health officials delayed implementing it for years, citing safety concerns, one of the main arguments drug companies have used against it. In 2020, then-President Trump pushed the law forward, announcing that states could submit importation proposals to the FDA for review and authorization. President Biden added momentum the following year, instructing federal officials to keep working with states on importation plans.

Florida applied and later sued the FDA, accusing the agency of what Governor Ron DeSantis called a “reckless delay” in approving the request. Friday’s announcement grew out of that lawsuit; a federal judge had set a Jan. 5 deadline for the FDA to act on the state’s application.

Dr. Robert Califf, the FDA commissioner, said in a statement that the agency will be vetting additional state applications to be sure they live up to the program’s goals.

“These proposals must demonstrate the programs would result in significant cost savings to consumers without adding risk of exposure to unsafe or ineffective drugs,” Califf said.

Eight other states — Colorado, Maine, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Vermont, and Wisconsin — have laws allowing for a state drug importation program, and many are seeking, or planning to seek, FDA approval.

Drug importation has broad political and public support. A 2019 poll by KFF, a nonprofit health research group, found that nearly 80 percent of respondents favored importation from licensed Canadian pharmacies.

“Importation is an idea that resonates with people,” Meredith Freed, a senior policy analyst with KFF, said. “They don’t fully understand why they pay more for the same drug than people in other countries.”

With the 2024 presidential election on the horizon, candidates are looking to claim credit for efforts to reduce drug prices. Biden is spotlighting the Inflation Reduction Act, which empowers Medicare to negotiate prices directly with drugmakers for the first time, but only for a limited number of high-cost medicines. DeSantis, who is challenging Trump for the Republican nomination, is touting his import plan.

“We have a warehouse ready to go, and the state will save hundreds of millions of dollars because I can buy the same drug there at a fraction of the cost, then it gets relabeled in Florida, and then it goes out from there,” DeSantis said Friday at a campaign stop in Iowa.

Several experts in pharmaceutical policy said that importation from Canada would not address the root cause of high drug prices: the ability of pharmaceutical makers to fend off generic competition by gaming the patent system and the federal government’s broad failure to negotiate directly with drugmakers over cost.

“Seems like political theater to me, where everyone wants to say they did something to drive down the price of prescription drugs,” Nicholas Bagley, a health law expert at the University of Michigan Law School, said of Florida’s plan.

Both Bagley and Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, said that the Inflation Reduction Act is a more direct path to lowering prices; the law’s price negotiation provisions are expected to save the federal government an estimated $98.5 billion over a decade. Drugmakers are suing to block those provisions from taking effect.

In Canada, health officials have been casting a wary eye on the push to import from their country. In November 2020, shortly after the Trump administration announced that states could submit importation proposals, the Canadian government published its own rule to prevent manufacturers and wholesalers from exporting some drugs that are in short supply.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.