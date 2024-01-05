The case of the disappearing Massachusetts residents

The news : For the first time in four years, the Massachusetts population grew, gaining about 19,000 people between July 2022 and July 2023, primarily due to the rebound in foreign immigration after the pandemic, according to estimates recently released by the Census Bureau . But the trends that have limited the state’s population growth remain in place – namely the flight of residents to other states.

The challenges facing the Massachusetts economy are many: housing, energy, taxes, traffic, transit, education, child care, income inequality. But in the final analysis, they boil down to one: people.

Population growth plays a key role in economic growth. In Census-speak, the departure of people for better jobs, lower costs, or better weather is known as domestic outmigration. By itself, it’s not a problem. In our mobile society, people are always moving from one place to another. But it becomes a concern when — in the long run — more people are moving out than moving in.

That’s what’s happening in Massachusetts. In the year ending July 2023, about 39,000 more people left Massachusetts than moved in from other states, according to Census estimates. Over the past three years, 122,000 more residents moved out than moved in.

Perhaps even more concerning than the raw numbers is who we are losing: young workers and families. In 2022, nearly 60 percent of the net departures were people aged 25 to 44, according to American Community Survey data analyzed by the University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute, a public policy research center.

Some background: Outmigration is not a new issue for Massachusetts. But the context has changed. Baby boomers have been retiring and leaving the workforce in high numbers, making it even more crucial to hold onto younger workers.

By the end of this decade, 21 percent of Massachusetts residents — one in five — will be 65 or older, up from 17 percent in 2020 and 14 percent in 2010, according to projections by the Donahue Institute. The Massachusetts economy may already be feeling the impact. The state labor force — the number of people working or looking for work — is 65,000 people smaller than it was before the pandemic began in early 2020, according to the Labor Department. The national labor force, in contrast, gained nearly 4 million workers during that period.

Why it matters: Anyone who has waited to see a doctor, have their teeth cleaned, get into a restaurant, or find help in a store already knows.

A stagnant or shrinking labor force means a slower-growing economy. Job growth in Massachusetts hasn’t budged since August, according to the Labor Department, even as the nation added more than 600,000 jobs.

“What the labor force is saying is that it’s going to be almost impossible for employment to grow,” said Alan Clayton-Matthews, professor emeritus of economics at Northeastern University.

Population growth does more than simply provide workers, of course. When people move and put down roots, they buy homes, cars, and furnishings. They go to restaurants, museums, and movies. They hire plumbers, electricians, and landscapers.

The 25-to-44-year-old age group can have a big effect on economic activity. This group is not only entering prime working age, but also the prime years for forming households, having families, and spending.

Massachusetts is losing the competition for these younger — and highly mobile — workers. In 2021 and 2022, Massachusetts lost a net 45,000 people in the 25-44-year-old age group to other states, according to the data analyzed by the UMass Donahue Institute.

Now what? The high cost of living — and particularly housing — makes it difficult for young workers and families to get ahead here. The challenge then becomes “how to make the state an attractive place to stay,” especially for low- and middle-income families, said Mark Melnik, director of economic and public policy research at the Donahue Institute.

Solutions are neither fast nor easy. They include more support for first-time homebuyers and more careful attention by political leaders to costs and competitiveness. They include investments in workforce development to help people traditionally relegated to the sidelines — those with disabilities, criminal records, and low educational attainment — enter the labor force. And they encompass efforts to lower the costs of child care — Massachusetts’ are the highest in the nation.

Finally, the state must maintain its welcoming environment and support for immigrants, who are mostly responsible for the state’s population growth.

Final word: I moved back to Massachusetts after living six years in what millions of people consider the promised land — Texas. My food, energy, and housing costs have increased, but I’m glad to be in a compact, walkable city in a region with world-class cultural offerings, stunning natural resources, and generous, if sometimes crabby, people. Massachusetts has lots to offer workers, residents, and families — if we can just find ways to make it easier for them to live here.