Raymour & Flanigan, Bob’s Discount Furniture to open at Assembly Row

By Esha Walia Globe Correspondent,Updated January 5, 2024, 50 minutes ago
The furniture stores will join other shops and apartments at Assembly Row in Somerville.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Two furniture chains – Raymour & Flanigan and Bob’s Discount Furniture – are coming to Somerville’s Assembly Row.

The stores will replace the Christmas Tree Shops and Bed Bath & Beyond, both of which filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

This will be the only Greater Boston location for Raymour & Flanigan. The family-owned retailer currently has seven stores in Massachusetts and over 145 stores nationwide, its website says.

Bob’s Discount Furniture has 11 locations in Massachusetts, according to its website.

Federal Realty, which leases out properties in Assembly Row, said that the abundance of popular furniture and home stores in this area “creates an even more compelling destination.”

The opening date for the new shops has not yet been announced.

Esha Walia can be reached at esha.walia@globe.com.

