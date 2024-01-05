Antarctica is warming faster than anywhere else on Earth. Are tourists making it worse?

“All you could hear was this effervescence, a popping sound,” Monk said. “It was the ice underneath the surface of the water melting. As it melted, it sent bubbles up to the surface. It was startling because you realized what was happening. You were listening to Antarctica melting.”

He was kayaking with fellow passengers while on a cruise to Antarctica. Suddenly, the instructor told the group to stop, remain still, and listen.

Monk is one of the more than 100,000 tourists who went to Antarctica last year to see the beauty of the towering glaciers, the sweeping white landscape that stretches to the horizon, and the continent’s abundant penguins, whales, and seals. It’s a naturalist’s paradise and an experience visitors describe as life-changing.

But as the number of tourists to the continent grows, so do the risks they pose to its delicate ecosystem.

“I can see the allure,” said Robert DeConto, director of the School of Earth & Sustainability at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an Antarctic specialist. “You’ve got this really stunning physical environment and amazing ecosystem before your eyes. But the environment and the wildlife down there are so fragile that it’s sensitive to any sort of disruption by human travel. This is a place that is intended to remain pristine.”

DeConto and others in the scientific community said the threat begins with the carbon-intensive travel to Antarctica. The average per-passenger CO2 emissions for an Antarctic vacation (which includes flights and cruise) are 4.14 tons. That’s roughly the same amount of carbon pollution an average person produces in a year.

The numbers are staggering. The continent is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet. Another study from Nature Communications found that each tourist who visited Antarctica was accountable for 83 tons of snow loss. Scientists who conducted the study between 2016 and 2020 say the melting was primarily due to emissions from cruise ships. As the number of tourists rises, the landscape they’ve come to visit shrinks.

“I don’t know the number of tourists that qualifies as too many to be coming to Antarctica. Likely, we’re already there,” said Daniel Zitterbart, a scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution who studies penguins and whales. Zitterbart, who has been to the continent multiple times, is working with a team to study Emperor penguins by tracking colonies with a small robot that follows them and monitors their behavior.

The number of tourists who cruise to Antarctica has grown more than tenfold in the past 30 years, according to the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators. During the 1993-’94 cruise season, which runs from November to March, there were 8,000 visitors to Antarctica. The 2022-’23 season recorded 105,000. That total is expected to grow to 117,000 this year. And more cruise passengers than ever are disembarking their ships and stepping onto the continent: In 2003, fewer than 20,000 tourists walked on Antarctica. In 2022, nearly 80,000 people stepped onto it.

Those numbers don’t include the additional 500 tourists per season who fly directly into the interior of Antarctica, either landing and exploring for a few hours, or staying in accommodations created by ultraluxe travel companies.

Cruise companies are responding to the demand by commissioning more ships designed specifically for arctic exploration. Ten new polar ships have debuted since 2021. A glance at the website CruiseMapper shows a steady parade of ships from the tip of Argentina, through the turbulent Drake Passage, and on to Antarctica. A vacation in the Antarctic generally begins at $10,000 and can cost upward of $100,000.

The fix to the environmental damage from the cruises seems simple, almost too simple: restrict or ban tourism to Antarctica. However, reining in visitors is currently impossible because Antarctica has no governing body. It’s overseen by the Antarctic Treaty, an agreement recognized by 56 countries that says the continent will be used for “peaceful purposes only.” But neither the treaty nor the self-governed International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators limits the number of visitors allowed each year.

And even within the scientific community, there is disagreement over whether tourism to Antarctica should be banned.

“It’s not up to us to decide if somebody who’s not a scientist has the chance to see Antarctica,” Zitterbart said. “I don’t think it’s entirely fair to say only scientists can see it, but the rest of you can’t.”

Cruise companies further the pro-tourism message with the claim that the trips are ultimately beneficial in the fight against climate change. Ships that travel to the region are required by the Antarctic Treaty to have scientists on board to educate passengers on how climate change is affecting the continent. Commercial cruise companies also ferry scientists to research stations when coveted research vessel space is unavailable.

“We started by having experts on board giving lectures, but then we quickly came to realize that we could do a lot more by not just giving lectures but bringing the engagement level to a higher level,” said Verena Meraldi, chief scientist for Hurtigruten Expeditions, an Oslo-based cruise line. “By offering hands-on activities or workshops, we help passengers better understand the environment.”

An Aurora Expeditions traveler takes a polar plunge. Tyson Mayr/Handout

Cruise companies that offer polar sailings say they hope the magnificent landscape and wildlife their guests see while cruising results in more environmentally reflective behavior when they return home.

“I think part of our responsibility is to make sure that the guests are aware of the impact and really to look at having a voyage with a sense of purpose and meaning,” said Tudor Morgan, a spokesperson for Hurtigruten who also serves as chair of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators. “You’re not just going as a bucket list adventure. Of course, we get guests like that, but we take it as a responsibility to educate them and make them think about their lives.”

Not everyone is convinced that people need to see Antarctica to witness the gravity of climate change and alter their behavior. Paula Vlamings, chief impact officer at Tourism Cares, a travel industry trade group that encourages sustainability, questions whether tourists returning from Antarctica truly offset the carbon imprint of their trips with changed behaviors.

“I think we have to start looking at capacity for these places instead of just opening the floodgates,” Vlamings said. “When I was there in 2016, it already seemed like a few too many people were coming.”

But some passengers say seeing the continent and hearing from scientists while cruising makes a difference. Russell DeGraff, a Massachusetts resident and former senior policy adviser to Nancy Pelosi, said his Antarctica cruise last year was a sobering experience. DeGraff, who worked on climate change and the environment during his 12 years with the former House speaker, said seeing the dwindling numbers of penguin chicks and experiencing temperatures near 40 degrees Fahrenheit left him “scared straight.”

“If you can go and it can recharge you for the essential fight of our lifetimes, that’s to leave the planet in a better position for our children, then it might be worth it,” DeGraff said. “If you go there, it needs to be done with purpose.”

Passengers on a Ponant cruise in Antarctica stopped to admire a seal. Nathalie Michel, ©Studio PONANT/Nathalie Michel/Handout

Although there are no restrictions on the number of tourists who can visit annually, ships with a passenger count of more than 500 are not allowed to anchor or let travelers go to shore. Ships with fewer than 500 passengers can anchor offshore and ferry passengers back and forth via large, inflatable boats called zodiacs. The number of passengers allowed on shore from any ship is 100. (Those on larger ships can visit in shifts.)

Most visitors to Antarctica are confined to the Antarctic Peninsula, an outcropping at the north of the continent, 600 miles just south of South America, roughly the size of Spain. (The entire continent is larger than the United States and Mexico combined.) Those going ashore adhere to decontamination procedures. Clothing and equipment are vacuumed and disinfected to avoid introducing new species, and special boots are provided to passengers. But even with these rigorous steps, grasses have still come ashore from passengers, and because of climate change, they’re taking root.

“Scientists have found seeds of every single weed and crop species from Europe and North America when they vacuumed people’s clothing,” said Bess Koffman, assistant professor of geology at Colby College in Maine. Koffman has been to Antarctica for research purposes. “So that’s a real risk. There are now naturalized populations of at least one grass that can survive. These are real, tangible impacts on the ecosystem. We can still introduce invasive species even with the protocols like rinsing your boots off in a bleach solution.”

More ships, more warming, and more alien grasses work in favor of tourism. Better weather means a longer sailing season, which means more warming. As the number of ships increases, so does the fear of fuel spills. There is a long list of human impacts that are rapidly changing Antarctica.

Researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanography Institution have helped to inform protections for Emperor penguins, including getting them listed as a threatened species. Daniel P. Zitterbart/©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

But Morgan, the spokesperson for the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators, said the environmental changes happening on the continent are part of a much larger picture. The rising number of cruises to Antarctica accounts for a tiny percentage of the CO2 emissions that come from the travel industry, he said.

“You have to look at the growth of Antarctic tourism relative to elsewhere,” he said. “By comparison, our numbers have not grown as much. The world is much more accessible. People are traveling in record numbers. The number of people going on cruises anywhere is higher than ever. So yes, we have this growth here, but there is growth everywhere. I’d say the difference is that ours . . . has an educational component, and ours is purposeful.”

