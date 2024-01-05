I feel a deep connection outside my marriage

Q. I have been married for 18 years. My husband and I have two children in high school. When I met my husband, I looked him in the eyes and knew immediately that we’d get married and have kids. It felt comfortable, calm, and right.

New year, same problem? Get it out of your system. Send your question and get some advice. Help others who are wondering the same thing. Submit an anonymous letter here or email loveletters@globe.com .

I have been happy, and never wanted out of the relationship. My husband is a good man and a good father. We still laugh, travel, have fun together, and have supported each other well over the years. All true, and yet a few years ago, as I was helping my son with something at his school, I looked up into a man’s eyes and for the second time in my life upon meeting someone, I had an overwhelming intuitive feeling. The feeling was that I should get to know this new man deeply, that he should be part of my life.

These feelings came over me within seconds of meeting him, without any time for logical thought. We had very little reason to interact at the time, so generally we didn’t, but occasionally we would chat when we were in the same location (I sometimes had to go to his workplace). We have never spent any time alone together. We now have NO reason to interact because he has moved on from that job, yet we mildly stay in touch. We text, but only a few times a year and have once talked on the phone.

Advertisement

The problem is, I think about him all the time, and in a “more than friends” way. I am very practical and understand I know very little about this man. If we did get to know each other, we may not even LIKE each other. I have never asked him to get together or said anything in text that I would not show my husband. I do not delete the texts from my phone, though I admit I have not discussed this situation with my husband. I tell myself this is a fantasy, that I should get over him and seek therapy because thinking about him all the time is not healthy. I should consider what might be missing from my current relationship that I may be looking to this fantasy man to fulfill. But I trust my intuition, and it screams that I should NOT let this man go completely and forever.

Advertisement

Questions: Should I ignore my intuition and cut off communication and get over him once and for all? Is there harm in keeping the fantasy and occasional communication going as long as we do not cross any lines?

LINES

A. It sounds like you should end communication with this man. The more you talk to him, the more you grow your story about how the two of you are meant to have some kind of connection.

Sometimes we meet people who seem different, fascinating, familiar, and safe. That doesn’t mean we have to know every one of them — or keep them around as possible romantic partners. Think about all of the people in the world who could be a good friend to you if you had more time to get to know them. Part of life is accepting that we don’t get to have every experience. Often, we leave people in a moment, and that’s all we get.

Advertisement

You mention exploring what might be missing in your marriage. That seems like a great way to shift your energy. It’s possible nothing is missing, by the way. A crush on someone else doesn’t mean your real relationship lacks something important. Still, you could benefit from making plans with your husband.

Prioritize quality time. Think about life after the kids are done with high school. A new era is coming, so get excited about it.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Sorry, but you are in charge of the story you are telling yourself. You need to change the story. It’s not destiny, it’s not someone from a past life, it’s not about locking eyes and seeing into someone’s soul. It’s just not. Move on. You are so fortunate to have a strong and loving marriage. Don’t mess it up.

MARYORRHODA





You don’t have any special intuition or ESP. What you have is a classic mid-life crisis, with boredom and being in a rut. Please get therapy and a good cause to volunteer for out of the house. Do you have any idea how many women would give anything to have the good man, family, and life that you do? We can have a feeling of connection various times in life. That doesn’t mean we should feed it like a pet or act on it — and you ARE acting on it. Write a simple message to him that you cannot continue the communication, and you wish him the best. That’s it. That’s what’s practical and mature. No debating, no rending of garments, and block him if he doesn’t get the message.

Advertisement

JIVEDIVA





You’re interpreting the common feeling of infatuation/limerence as something more meaningful than it actually is. The situation is only as important as you decide it is. You’re not clairvoyant. You’re not being given a message from the heavens about this man. You’re bored and/or unfulfilled and are projecting a bunch of stuff onto him for a thrill and entertainment. You said it yourself: You could very well dislike him if you ever actually got to know him. You’re asking if it’s OK to keep on this way as long as you don’t “cross any lines,” and yet you’ve acknowledged your interest in him is romantic, so any type of communication with him, especially since you’re keeping it from your husband, is a crossed line. Come back to the right side of the line, and yes, get yourself a therapist.

BONECOLD

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.



