The restaurants Barbara Lynch is closing meant something to Boston

It wasn’t, therefore, a staggering surprise when Friday the Barbara Lynch Collective announced via press release that it would close the high-end Menton and Lynch’s other Congress Street properties, Sportello and Drink. According to the release, the Butcher Shop and Stir in the South End were under agreement for sale, while No. 9 Park, B&G Oysters, and the Rudder in Gloucester remained in business.

The last years have been troubled ones for Barbara Lynch, one of Boston’s most acclaimed chefs. Many of her difficulties — as with her successes — have been self-made. The Globe and The New York Times reported on accusations of workplace abuse and harassment by employees. Many of her kitchen staff at Menton walked off the job. Two former workers filed a lawsuit alleging Lynch shorted them on tips earlier in the pandemic. The Butcher Shop closed for summer break, then remained dark. All of this played out against a backdrop of challenges across the board for the hospitality industry: high rents, high food costs, a crushing labor shortage, a downtown altered by a pandemic.

It was sad, though.

It is bad if people are bad to their employees. Full stop. It is bad if leaders are bad at leading, and if managers are bad at managing. It is bad if powerful people and institutions don’t take accountability for their mistakes. (And I didn’t even have to go to Harvard to learn this.) Lynch’s press release is an exercise in deflection, blaming the closures on landlords, middle management, Boston itself — everyone but the boss, whom it praises for handing out toilet paper to staff during the pandemic.

Now let’s hold some complicated realities together at the same time. Because people are complicated realities.

Lynch is one of the most talented restaurateurs Boston has produced. She can cook incredibly delicious food. She can envision a concept that’s just right at just the right moment, and make it look like she invented it, though there may be no new thing under the heat lamp. Many years ago, when I was scraping by as a temp, I convinced my visiting mother to take me to dinner at Galleria Italiana, where Lynch was the up-and-coming executive chef. It was the best meal I’d ever had in Boston. Two years later, Lynch opened No. 9 Park. She was part of a wave of chefs — Jody Adams, Todd English, Gordon Hamersley, Lydia Shire, Jasper White, et al. — that put the city on the culinary map for something beyond chowdah.

Although No. 9 and Menton feature Lynch in high-end ambition mode, it is the middle-ground properties that show her at her actual best. The Butcher Shop, a multifunction restaurant/butchery/wine bar/market, was ahead of its time. Likewise B&G, predating a groundswell of modern, upscale oyster bars and the general all-around eating of raw things from the sea. Drink, a bespoke cocktail bar where guests ordered by flavor profile, was a game-changer right when the craft cocktail scene was taking off. Sportello, a stylish diner putting out craveable Italian-inspired food, would fit in in any city (but Lynch never looks anywhere but homeward). These places changed the tenor of the local dining scene, remade it into something better — more interesting, forward-looking, and fun. Each had a sensibility all its own.

Lynch is a painter. Her work, too, has a distinct sensibility. As much as she is a chef, she is an artist. For her, food is a medium; the spaces in which we consume it are a medium. Artists aren’t known for being good at keeping businesses profitable, or managing staff, or maintaining relationships, or hacking their way to health and productivity via apps, diet, exercise, and immaculate self-care. Good art, or good work, doesn’t and shouldn’t earn problematic behavior a pass. But whether we are obliged to throw the good into the oubliette in the face of problematic behavior — well, that is a question we get to wrestle with as individuals and as a culture until the end of days.

I gave Menton the maximum of four stars in a 2010 review, but I’m not sure I would have bet on its still being open more than a decade later. It was ambitious, expensive, off the beaten path, and demanding of the kind of consistency that’s hard to maintain in the best circumstances. But I will truly miss Sportello, which I recommended to so many people over the years and where the staff was unfailingly warm. I loved the Butcher Shop, where one could cozily gnaw a bone-in ribeye while drinking a generous pour of red. I hadn’t been to Drink in a dog’s age, and perhaps that exemplifies the problem, but there was a time when I was there frequently, soaking in its underground, Tokyo-esque aesthetic. I appreciated the coterie of excellent bartenders who trained there, then dispersed to make drinks and train others at bars all over the area.

“Boston is no longer the same place where I opened seven restaurants over the last 25 years. Properties have been flipped and flipped and the landlords just want the rents that only national chains can sustain,” Lynch said in the press release announcing the closures. There is some basic truth in this, and it extends to other cities as well. We shouldn’t expect or want Boston to be the place it was 25 years ago. But we can miss the fertile climate that allowed so many independent restaurants to take root and thrive.

