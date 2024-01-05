What to cook this snowy weekend

Globe contributor Lisa Zwirn brought us this recipe for vegetable-farro soup just this week. She writes: “This simmering pot is just what we need for warmth and sustenance, a nourishing, chunky soup of healthful grains, mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts. Before you add the vegetables to the soup, roast them so they hold their shape and retain their distinct flavors.”

If you’re heading out soon to stock up on groceries before the big storm, here are some comfort food recipes from the Globe Food team to consider. These meals are sure to warm you up, make your kitchen smell good, and fuel you through several shoveling sessions.

Baked penne with quick Bolognese. Sally Pasley Vargas

Sally Pasley Vargas calls this one “a project for a weekend.” She writes: “Whole-wheat penne rigate, a hefty meat sauce, and plenty of ricotta and mozzarella come together in this protein-packed dish of baked pasta. When the temperature drops, appetites veer toward heartier fare and this dish satisfies the need for something filling and comforting.”

Magic Pasta from “The Secret of Cooking” by Bee Wilson. Matt Russell

Last October, Sheryl Julian introduced us to cookbook author Bee Wilson’s pasta with mushrooms and cream, which is cooked in one pan. “When I first saw references to this all-in-one-method of making pasta, I was skeptical,” Wilson wrote in “The Secret of Cooking.” “It seemed to violate every rule of Italian cooking.” Julian is a fan, though, writing that Wilson’s “magic pasta” is a gem. It also comes together quickly.

Old-Fashioned beef stew. Sally Pasley Vargas

Globe contributor Sally Pasley Vargas says, “As we head into the heart of winter, it’s time to make a big, comforting pot of old-fashioned beef stew. This one’s packed with chunks of carrot, pearl onions, cremini (baby bella) mushrooms, and small yellow potatoes and isn’t fancy. It’s just plain good, with tons of flavor.”

Sheryl Julian's chicken soup. Sheryl Julian

You may remember Sheryl Julian’s sassy story about how she makes the best chicken soup around. If you’re eager to test it out, find her recipe here. But don’t forget: “The secret to good chicken soup is simple: you need a high proportion of chicken to water. Please never begin with commercial chicken broth or bone broth and never add chicken bouillon cubes or granules to the pot at any stage.”

Saucy Lo Mein Noodles with Vegetables. Sheryl Julian

Globe contributor and cookbook author Nina Simonds says, “You can add meat, seafood, or tofu to the vegetables, if you like” to her vegetarian lo mein noodles. “Spoon the vegetables in their sauce over the noodles and you have a sumptuous one-dish meal for the Lunar New Year or a satisfying winter dinner anytime.”

Mushroom ragu. Sally Pasley Vargas

Another from Sally Pasley Vargas, this one meatless: “This mushroom ragu, bolstered by some quick-cooking dried red lentils, is tossed with fettuccine for a satisfying supper. Dried mushrooms add an intense layer of mushroom flavor; if you can’t find dried shiitakes, try using porcini, oyster mushrooms, or chanterelles.” She’s right — “nothing dull in this bowl.”

Vegetarian bean stew with sourdough croutons. Sheryl Julian

Sheryl Julian says her vegetarian bean stew “is quite creamy. Add sourdough croutons for a little crunch. If you have leftovers, just keep reheating the pot, adding a little more liquid every time. In fact, the soup tastes better the next day, particularly with other cooked vegetables added to the pot (toss in whatever’s left from another dinner), or handfuls of greens.”

And finally, chocolate cake

If you’re in a hurry to go out and play in the snow but have a sweet tooth to satisfy, consider this six-minute chocolate cake Globe Food critic Devra First wrote about in her Cooking From Home newsletter during the pandemic. “Right now we need recipes we can rely on, that aren’t profligate with ingredients, that offer dependable results. Like this chocolate cake from Moosewood. It is a delicious vehicle for all kinds of frostings, whipped cream and strawberries, or a simple sprinkle of confectioners’ sugar. It can be made into cupcakes or doubled for layer cakes. It is easy to assemble, dirties a bare minimum of dishes, and happens to be vegan. You can mix it right in the baking pan if you’d like.”

Moosewood's six minute chocolate cake. Devra First

Happy shoveling.

Chris Morris edits the Globe’s Food and Travel sections. She can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com.

