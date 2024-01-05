A snake is stolen in Westford, and sheep wander the streets of South Boston

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

BIRD IN AN AUTO BODY SHOP

An injured red-tailed hawk recently ended up at an auto body shop in Brockton, bleeding and unable to fly. “We’re not sure how he got there, but the business owners were kind enough to call animal control for help, and they delivered him to our hospital,” Cape Wildlife Center officials wrote on Instagram and Facebook on Dec. 7. “The cause of his injury was not a mystery for long. Upon X-raying him our team found several bullets lodged in the wing and pectoral muscles.” Sadly, the folks at the Cape Wildlife Center said they see this kind of injury all too often, because red-tailed hawks have a tendency for going after chickens and livestock, and sometimes the human owners will shoot at them with BB guns, pellet guns, or actual firearms. “While we understand the need to keep all pets and livestock safe, this is not the way,” they wrote. “In addition to being awesome and important links in our local ecosystem, all species of hawks are considered migratory birds and are federally protected species.” If you own backyard chickens or livestock, there are other ways to keep them safe from predators. Cape Wildlife Center officials suggest using scarecrows, flags, pinwheels, windsocks, and other visual deterrents. Planting low canopy cover can also help, and they said having a covered run is “the gold standard” for keeping animals safe. As far as the hawk found in Brockton goes, he was pretty lucky: the bullets missed his vital organs and didn’t break any of his bones, but Cape Wildlife Center officials noted that one of the projectiles hit a carpal joint in the hawk’s wing, which caused swelling and damage to the surrounding tissue. “Our team cleaned the wounds and has bandaged the wing in order to stabilize the joint and give it the best possible chance at healing,” they wrote. “We have also given supportive medications to control pain and swelling. We are hopeful the wing will regain full range of motion, but only time will tell. Until then we will do everything we can to help.”