Book clubs turn the page to podcasts

But Benvenuto, a human resources professional living in Concord, knew that some of her friends consume podcasts just as avidly as she does. So she and three neighbors formed a podcast group, replacing the 400 pages of reading with an hour or two of audio between meetings.

“Some months, everyone is too busy to meet. Sometimes we don’t jibe with the book. And it can be hard to keep up — we’re all at a stage of life that just doesn’t lend itself to reading 400 pages every month,” she said.

Like many women in her demographic — mid-40s, employed, raising kids in the suburbs — Meredith Benvenuto is in a book group. But as with most book groups, it’s a mixed bag.

It’s an idea whose popularity is growing in sync with the surge in podcasts. According to the website DemandSage, which tracks data related to digital content, nearly one-third of the American population listens to podcasts on a regular basis. The average American listens to eight podcasts per week and has plenty to choose from — five million globally, based on statistics from Spotify, the platform that hosts many of them. Worldwide, the number of listeners is expected to exceed 500 million in 2024 — up from about 275 million five years ago.

Barbara Dumery of Arlington felt that “the bar was really high” in her longstanding book group, both in terms of books to read and the refreshments that the monthly host was expected to provide. Forming a podcast group was a chance to create new relationships. She’d had conversations with a local acquaintance, journalist Heather Beasley Doyle, about the challenges of meeting new people now that both were empty nesters.

“We wanted a way to get together frequently with a group of women but also to make it easy for everyone,” Dumery said. “We brainstormed ideas. Maybe a discussion group devoted to short stories?” Then the pair came up with the idea of discussions based on podcasts.

They kicked it off with Robert Waldinger’s “What Makes a Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Study on Happiness.”

“Heather drew up a list of questions for our first meeting, which seemed very official to me, but I’ve really come to appreciate it,” Dumery said. “Since then, we’ve chosen podcasts ranging from ‘Cellies,’ about cellmates in prison, to Myisha Cherry’s ‘Failures of Forgiveness,’ to Ocean Vuong on the ‘Death, Sex and Money’ podcast.

“None of these are topics I get to talk about much in my professional life as an engineer.”

Kate Hernandez, a human resources professional in the Merrimack Valley, got the idea of forming a podcast club from a podcast itself — Glennon Doyle’s iconic “We Can Do Hard Things.” It was the middle of the pandemic, and Hernandez already participated in a weekly virtual game night, but she liked the idea of connecting over something more cerebral. She pitched her idea to three college friends, and now they meet regularly over Zoom.

“We’ve known each other for over 25 years, and although we’ve stayed in touch since college, we’ve grown closer through the podcast discussions,” Hernandez said. “Recently we’ve gone through some pretty significant milestones, including kids going off to college and the loss of a parent. We use what we’re learning from the podcasts to support each other.”

Though the four members span three states, they augment their weekly Zoom calls with a quarterly in-person meetup.

Like book discussion groups, podcast groups create opportunities for open-minded people to share their ideas and interpretations of a given theme, said Adela Mizrachi, founder of the Podcast Brunch Club, a global network with local chapters. Mizrachi, who calls the club her passion project but also has a day job as an administrator at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., started her first group in Chicago around 2015. Since then, her network has branched out to 80 chapters on five continents. Meetings are public; anyone who wishes to participate need only to log in to podcastbrunchclub.com to find out where the nearest chapter is based. (Boston had its own chapter for a time, but at the moment the closest one is in Providence.)

Each month, Mizrachi publishes a playlist of four or five podcasts united by a theme. Recent themes have included ghosts, nostalgia, self-care, and traveling. Most of the affiliated chapters adhere to her playlist, though some spin off in their own directions.

“It amazes me how quickly people have opened up around these podcasts and have been willing to share,” said Heather Beasley Doyle of the group that she and Dumery started in Arlington. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know new people by talking about meaty topics. We are all at various stages of life transitions, whether it’s our kids leaving home or other changes. Through our discussions of podcasts, we’ve had a sort of collective reflection, a chance to make meaning as we share our stories.”

It all sounds good to Audra Jones of Carlisle, who isn’t in a podcast group but is intrigued by the idea. As the mother of two children in elementary school, “It’s hard for me to sit down and read a book, but I’m always running errands or out on a walk, and that gives me time to indulge in podcasts while also being productive,” she said.

And yet once in a while, Jones is reminded that podcasts generally don’t tap into quite the same emotions as literature does. Last fall, a neighbor lent her a favorite book. “It took me months to get through, but when I reached the end, I found myself sobbing,” Jones recalled. “I thought to myself, ‘This is what I’ve forgotten that books can do.’”

Myisha Cherry (right) in discussion with Christine Platt about "Failures of Forgiveness" at a Washington, D.C. bookstore. YOUTUBE

