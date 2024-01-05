Boston-bound JetBlue flight diverted in Florida due to ‘disturbance’ between two passengers

JetBlue flight 170, carrying passengers from Fort Lauderdale to Boston, was diverted to Orlando “due to a disturbance between two customers on board,” said Derek Dombrowski, a spokesperson for JetBlue Airways.

A JetBlue flight bound for Boston Thursday was diverted because of a “disturbance” between two passengers who were escorted off the plane by law enforcement, airline officials said.

It’s unclear what the relationship was between the two passengers, or if they knew each other.

“The customers were deplaned with the assistance of law enforcement, and the flight continued to Boston with a delay,” Dombrowski said in an email to the Globe.

Advertisement

Someone on the flight shot video following the incident and posted it on X, formerly Twitter. The video clip shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt and ballcap walking off the plane surrounded by fire-rescue personnel, and a woman talking to a police officer at the front of the plane as curious passengers looked on.

“According to the pilot, a passenger acted violently towards another passenger,” the post said. “Officials escorted the violent passenger off the flight.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.