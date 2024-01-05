Fall River man sentenced to prison for fatal crash in 2021

Court records show Lindsay changed his plea to guilty on all charges during a hearing Thursday in Bristol Superior Court, after originally pleading not guilty.

Jason Lindsay, 23, will serve five to seven years on one count of manslaughter while operating under the influence and two counts of operating under the influence with serious bodily injury, the statement said.

A Fall River man was sentenced to state prison Thursday for a drunk driving crash in 2021 that left one teen dead and two others seriously injured, according to a statement from Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

On Jan. 29, 2021, Lindsay was driving a 2003 Lexus carrying three teenagers on Route 6 in Dartmouth at a speed of nearly 100 miles per hour when the car skidded out of control and struck a utility pole, the statement said.

The collision ripped off the back seat door next to where 18-year-old Jaedin Monteiro was sitting, causing serious head injuries that resulted in the boy’s death, according to Quinn’s office.

The 19-year old suffered two fractures to his lower back and the 15-year old spent three days in the hospital with a fractured vertebrae, a fractured neck, and fluid in his right knee, according to Quinn.

The crash occurred hours after the group had gone to a liquor store where Lindsay, who was then 20 years old, met a person who purchased “several nips of Captain Morgan for him,” prosecutors said.

Lindsay drank one nip of the rum outside the vehicle at at least one more while driving. The group also smoked marijuana as Lindsay drove around, the statement said.





“This is yet another tragic example of a defendant driving recklessly while drunk, and causing death and serious injuries to his friends,” said Quinn. “My heart goes out to the families of all who have been impacted for the rest of their lives by this terrible, yet avoidable, accident.”

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Insstagram @lila_hempel_edgers.