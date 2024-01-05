Healey planning to release Head Start funds

Other community organizations and service providers told the News Service Thursday that they are still waiting to secure millions of dollars from the state after the Legislature overrode Governor Maura Healey vetoes in the fall.

The $2.5 million intended for Early Head Start and Head Start programs should soon be distributed, said Matt Murphy, spokesman for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance.

After months of delay, state officials are working to release over $2 million for early education professionals from the fiscal 2024 budget, a Healey administration spokesperson said.

Healey’s budget teams are working with the Department of Early Education and Care “to release the $2.5 million expansion as soon as possible” for the Head Start State Supplemental Grants program, Murphy told the News Service Thursday afternoon. He could not provide a firm date, though he indicated part of the funding issue could be ironed out in the coming week.

A portion of the money, $1 million, was vetoed by Healey, who said the cut aligned with the “amount projected to be necessary” and that it “sustains significant expansion” to the line item in recent years.

“Agencies, including EEC, developed spending plans in early fall following enactment of the FY24 budget,” Murphy said. “After the Legislature voted on overrides in October, impacted agencies reengaged with the spending plan process to make necessary adjustments. That process is underway and expected to conclude in the coming weeks.”

The early education workforce grants primarily support teacher and employee wages, said Michelle Haimowitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Head Start Association, which represents 28 grant recipients. Head Start and Early Head Start programs offer child care and services to low-income, vulnerable families, she said.

While more than 60 percent of teachers have bachelor’s degrees, their average salary is only about $40,000, Haimowitz said.

“And so the supplemental dollars are extremely important to help raising those salaries and bringing them up to a wage that they deserve, that is commensurate with their qualifications and with their experiences, and that is comparable and equitable with their other teacher peers,” she said.

Haimowitz had warned Wednesday, ahead of the administration’s update, that the delay was affecting teachers’ wage increases and could result in some programs facing budget deficits. With encouraging news Thursday, Haimowitz said she appreciated EEC’s work with grant recipients to release the funds “as swiftly as they’re able.”

The administration in late June, before the budget was finalized, awarded $15 million in supplemental grants to the 28 organizations across the state offering Head Start and Early Head Start programs. Healey had said the investment would “help make our state more affordable and equitable, support the hiring of qualified educators to serve more children, and build healthier communities by meeting the needs of families.”

Healey’s office said Head Start supports more than 11,000 children each year and employs about 4,000 early childhood professionals.

The Legislature ended up allocating $17.5 million in the budget for Head Start State Supplemental Grants. Murphy said officials are working on releasing the remaining $2.5 million across two funding buckets, $1.5 million from lawmakers’ bigger allocation and $1 million from the governor’s veto.