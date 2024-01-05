Here are the highest earners on the Massachusetts state payroll for 2023

Almost 18 percent of the payroll — $1.66 billion — went to the UMass system, with the MBTA second at $715 million and the Trial Court third with $608 million, data show.

The number of state employees fell from 132,961 in 2022 to 131,706 last year, according to data from the Office of the State Comptroller, which declined to comment on the payroll. Both figures were higher than the pandemic-era total of 125,430 in 2021.

The Massachusetts state payroll rose to $9.33 billion in 2023, up more than 4 percent from the previous year despite the loss of more than 1,200 employees, with University of Massachusetts officials topping the list of highest-paid employees, according to state data .

Advertisement

Many of the top earners work for the UMass system, with UMass Amherst men’s basketball coach Frank Martin leading the way at $1.66 million, up from almost $705,000 in 2022, according to the data.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

A spokesperson for the university’s athletics department said Martin was hired in the spring of 2022, so his 2023 total represented “a full year of base salary as afforded in his original contract.”

The UMass system accounts for the 22 highest earners on the payroll, including Dr. Michael F. Collins, chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, with $1.41 million, and Dr. Terence R. Flotte, provost of the medical school, with $1.14 million, the data show.

Marty Meehan, president of the UMass system, was the seventh-highest earner at $802,448.

Charles Chieppo, a senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute, a libertarian-leaning think tank, said the big takeaway from the data is that the state’s payroll continues to rise even as the number of employees declines, a phenomenon likely driven by overtime costs.

“My experience, and excuse my cynicism here, has been that overtime will be accessed whenever there is an opportunity to do so when it comes to the state payroll,” he said. “I cannot say that I have gone through this with a fine-tooth comb and I’ve got ... data to back this up, but my assumption going into it would certainly be that there has been an increase in the use of overtime.”

Advertisement

Chieppo said he has done a lot of previous work with the MBTA and seen employees earn two to three times their base salaries in overtime.

The rising costs of employee benefits also contribute to increasing payroll expenses, he added. Chieppo said he would like to see those costs reined in while noting that the state’s Democrat-led government is in charge of bargaining over benefits with labor unions that usually support the party’s candidates.

As a result, “you have public officials who are essentially bargaining with their benefactors,” he said.

Outside the UMass system, the highest-paid state employee is Dr. Anand Shah, a physician specialist in the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who received about $505,000 in pay, including $211,000 in overtime, the data show.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng ranks around 180 on the list, with pay of nearly $313,000. Governor Maura Healey is way down below 1,200 making $220,000.

For all state employees, average pay was just over $68,000, according to the data.

In Rhode Island, University of Rhode Island men’s basketball coach Ryan Miller was the highest-paid state employee last year, making $1.4 million, according to state data released Dec. 28.

Advertisement

Marc B. Parlange, who became the university’s president in 2021, was the second-highest earner, receiving $623,846 — less than half of what Miller made. The university’s women’s basketball coach, Tammi M. Reiss, was the third highest-paid state employee, receiving $449,132.

URI employees accounted for half of the 10 highest paid Rhode Island employees, which also included a doctor and two nurses at the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital and two Department of Corrections officers.

Two correctional officers racked up enough overtime to qualify as the fifth and 10th highest paid state employees: Mark E. Wilbur received $405,580, including $271,320 in overtime, and John H. Brazil Jr. received $354,851, including $223,999 in overtime.

The Globe has reported that Rhode Island correctional officers have worked marathon 32-hour shifts thousands of times a year, going without sleep while pushing the bounds of health and safety. The Department of Corrections has responded that prisons also are a full-time operation, and overtime is required to ensure that all shifts are covered and that safety and security are maintained.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.