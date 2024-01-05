Here is your Rhode Island public school’s new star rating

The biggest declines occurred in three high schools, including Classical High School in Providence — an exam school considered one of the best in the state — which dropped from four stars to two in the new rankings released Friday afternoon. The drop at Classical is attributed to English language proficiency, a measure tied to multilingual learners.

PROVIDENCE — The new “star” ratings for Rhode Island public schools show 46 schools improved their accountability rating during the 2022-23 school year, while a majority of the roughly 300 public schools in Rhode Island either stayed the same or dropped from the year before.

The star ratings, part of the annual accountability report cards for Rhode Island schools, use a combination of test scores, absenteeism, graduation rates, English language proficiency, suspension rates, and more, to calculate a score of one through five stars for every public school in the state. The system is aimed at shedding light on specific areas of improvement needed in a school.

This is the only the second year the ratings have been released since before the pandemic. The federal government waived accountability requirements in 2020 and 2021.

The new results show 23 schools in Rhode Island earned five stars last year, compared to 14 schools in 2022, and 22 schools before the pandemic in 2019.

The number of schools earning just one star, the lowest possible score, is also roughly in line with pre-pandemic numbers. There are 31 one-star schools in the new rankings, compared to 37 in 2022, and 29 before the pandemic.

The majority of Rhode Island schools received either two or three stars.

The results were a mixed bag in Providence, the state’s largest district, where five schools managed to improve their star ratings, but six schools dropped to a lower rating. The rest of the city’s schools kept the same rating as the year before. Providence schools are currently under a state takeover in an effort to turn around the district’s performance.

Scott Barr, the principal at Classical High School, told the Globe he learned about the top high school’s drop to two stars on Friday morning. He noted that Classical scored well in most categories such as RICAS scores, graduation rates and absenteeism. But the school received just one point out of a possible four in English language proficiency, which specifically measures proficiency by students learning English, known as multilingual learners. (Classical had 29 multilingual learners included in the data, and previously had so few multilingual learners the school was not graded in this category.)

Barr said he’s been working to expand the multilingual learner program at the high school, and said he’s still hoping to learn more about the algorithm that resulted in one subcategory sending the school’s overall star rating tumbling.

“Overall, the school did very well in all the other categories,” Barr said. “We need as a school to be thoughtful and move forward with a positive plan that will help all of our students and uplift all of our students.”

The other two high schools that dropped two stars were Mount Hope High School in the Bristol-Warren Regional School District, and Lincoln Senior High School, both of which dropped from four stars to two. Like Classical, Lincoln dropped because of English language proficiency, while Mount Hope’s reason for its two-point drop is listed as “diploma plus,” a measure of preparedness for post-secondary success.

The R.I. Department of Education did not publicly announce the release of the new ratings on Friday afternoon. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green was not available for an interview, according to her office.

In an emailed statement, Infante-Green said the accountability system is aimed at improving student outcomes.

“The latest accountability results acknowledge improvement achieved so far while also highlighting areas where schools and Local Education Agencies (LEAs) still have room to grow,” she said. “This critical information will help school leaders plan strategically to improve academic achievement statewide.

Infante-Green noted that English language proficiency was identified as a “focus area” for many schools.

“We must pay attention to the needs of our multilingual learners,” Infante-Green said. “They are our fastest growing group in the state and good instruction for MLLs is good instruction for all students.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.