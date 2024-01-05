Investigation finds assaults, abuse, and ‘countless violations’ at St. Mary’s Home for Children in R.I.

“I am deeply disturbed by the allegations and I have spoken to the DCYF director to express these concerns,” House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi told the Globe. “A House Oversight Commmittee hearing is warranted to bring all the facts to light. Committee Chairwoman Patricia Serpa and I are already discussing the plans for a hearing to be held in short order.”

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Two days after a scathing report revealed abuse, neglect, understaffing, and even a biker club working security at St. Mary’s Home for Children, the Chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee and the Speaker of the House told the Globe that they will investigate the Office of the Child Advocate’s shocking findings about the nonprofit residential treatment center for traumatized children.

St. Mary’s Home, which was founded in 1877 as an orphanage within the Episcopal diocese, offers residential services at its campus in North Providence, along with outpatient services for children, adults, and families impacted by sexual abuse and exploitation, and a residential and day school for children with various learning, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

The executive director, Carlene Casciano-McCann, abruptly retired on Thursday, the day after news broke about the child advocate’s eight-month investigation.

St. Mary’s has been contracted with the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families to provide psychiatric residential treatment services since 2019. That arrangement halted last year, as separate investigations by the child advocate’s office and DCYF dove deep into complaints and concerns from children, their families, and the nonprofit agency’s own staff.

Even though DCYF stopped sending more children to St. Mary’s, there are still nearly 20 youths in its care.

State Representative Julie A. Casimiro, the vice chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, called the report “truly distressing and unacceptable.”

“The children housed there are some of our state’s most vulnerable residents, and for them to be cared for in this manner is atrocious,” she said in a statement.

Casciano-McCann, who was quoted in the child advocate’s report as telling investigators that she wouldn’t let her own dog stay at St. Mary’s, had worked there for 30 years and led the agency since 2008. Investigators “found evidence of countless violations of state law, licensing regulations and internal policies by St. Mary’s,” the report said.

The child advocate’s office has not publicly released the report, which was first reported by the Providence Journal and separately obtained by The Boston Globe.

Serpa told the Globe Friday that the DCYF staff and its new director, Ashley Deckert, informed her last month about the investigations. While Serpa praised Deckert and her staff for “swooping in,” she said she was disappointed that St. Mary’s own board of directors hadn’t taken any action until the child advocate’s report came to light.

“The board addressed the problem so quickly, but how could they not be aware of what’s going on?” Serpa asked. “Have they ever visited the facility?”

The board said it learned about the problems at St. Mary’s during a meeting in early December with DCYF officials and Richard Charest, secretary of the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Lt. Governor Sabina Matos is a board member. A spokesman said that Matos “will do everything possible in her roles both as a board member and as a state leader to address these concerning findings.”

While the investigators reported that it was evident that the children were bonded to their clinicians, many of whom were aware of the needs of most of the youth, the 119-page report was a scathing examination of the nonprofit agency, depicting daily chaos and dysfunction, disconnects between administration and low-paid staff, and children and families feeling trapped and unsafe.

The child advocate’s office said it couldn’t confirm that St. Mary’s met all the requirements of a psychiatric residential treatment facility, and found that DCYF allowed a modification so St. Mary’s could use that label. The investigators were highly concerned, the report said, as these types of units receive more than $975 per day from state and federal funds. The investigators also found that DCYF had been referring all youths to St. Mary’s, regardless of whether the program was appropriate for them.

The investigation began April 19, 2023, when child advocate’s office learned about a 17-year-old who nearly died from an overdose in a bathroom at St. Mary’s 10 days earlier. A staff member had assaulted the teen that same day; the staff member was fired, according to the report.

The incident prompted the child advocate’s office to launch a full investigation of the entire campus as well as all of the youths there, all DCYF responses to hotline calls, DCYF licensing division responses, and the current placement of children. The team of investigators, led by Kathryn R. Cortes, conducted interviews with children and their families, staff, and administration, analyzed emails, case notes, medication logs, documents, polices, and procedures, and reviewed hours of video footage.

The child advocate’s office found more than 20 calls to the child protection services hotline between April 1 and May 8, 2023, many of them involving significant allegations including drug overdoses, abuse, neglect, sexual contact between youths, physical assaults, and an “overwhelming” number of police responses.

When the investigators arrived unannounced on May 9, 2023, they found that children were disheveled and dirty, and the living areas were dirty and damaged, with broken windows and missing cabinetry. There weren’t enough staff, and those who were there had low morale and little interaction with the children, according to the report.

The investigators spoke to executive director Casciano-McCann and residential program manager Mike Burgess about their findings. Both agreed that the current environment was not suitable.

Many of the children described their daily life at St. Mary’s as “chaotic and unsafe,” according to the report. Children told the investigators about being bullied by other youths, physically and sexually assaulted, and staff unable to protect them.

Staff members told the investigators that they were ignored and unsupported by Casciano-McCann and Burgess, according to the report. “They also discussed numerous incidences when clinical and medical staff were ‘told’ by St. Mary’s Administration not to talk about and refrain from documenting situations that could cause trouble for St. Mary’s,” the report said.

The families told investigators they feared for their children’s safety, and described children being assaulted by other youths, having access to contraband, a lack of staffing and supervision, and children in restraints.

One family said they arrived at St. Mary’s on Aug. 10 to discover their child was missing — and members of Bikers Against Child Abuse were conducting the search.

Alarmed when they found out on Aug. 23, the child advocate investigators broadened their investigation into suspected breaches in confidentiality. They found numerous people, including local residents, had reported “biker gangs” were on and around the campus.

The investigators found that Casciano-McCann announced a “partnership” between St. Mary’s and the biker group on June 2. The treasurer of the R.I. chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, who goes by “Ace,” told DCYF in an email that they had been invited to work at St. Mary’s, and there was no interaction between members and the children except when the staff at St. Mary’s requested it. Still, their involvement was in violation of state law, DCYF policy, and licensing regulations, according to the investigators.

Casciano-McCann said that St. Mary’s did not have a memorandum of understanding with the bikers, but had been in the process of sending out confidentiality forms. There was no evidence of clearances or background checks. It wasn’t clear that anyone knew the bikers’ real names; she referred to them by their nicknames. In an email on Aug. 17, Casciano-McCann thanked the Rhode Island chapter president, “BamBam,” “for keeping watch over our campus and acting as a deterrent to human traffickers in the area.”

DCYF stopped new placements and referrals to St. Mary’s on Nov. 30, after months of trying to help St. Mary’s address its problems, said DCYF spokeswoman Kerri White.

The child advocate’s office said in a statement Thursday that it is “eager to work with DCYF and St. Mary’s” on implementing the 65 recommendations in the report. Charles A. Montorio-Archer, an executive leader of children’s services organizations, was appointed as interim executive director of St. Mary’s, effective Jan. 8, and will be responsible for implementing a plan developed by St. Mary’s board leaders to address the issues.





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.