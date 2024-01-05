Karen Read lawyers seek to disqualify district attorney’s office from prosecuting her

Yannetti didn’t elaborate on the motions, but Read’s attorneys have alleged she was framed by a wide-ranging law enforcement coverup, which prosecutors have dismissed as baseless. The allegations have been championed by Aidan Kearney, a controversial blogger known as Turtleboy who has written extensively about the case and has also been charged with intimidating witnesses.

During a hearing in Norfolk Superior Court, Read attorney David Yannetti said the defense would file “one motion to dismiss, and one motion for sanctions and also for disqualification of the Norfolk County DA’s office from this case” on Friday.

Lawyers for Karen Read , the Mansfield woman charged with killing her boyfriend by backing her SUV into him and leaving him for dead in Canton during a blizzard in 2022, said Friday that they plan to file motions to dismiss the indictment against her and bar the Norfolk district attorney’s office from prosecuting the high-profile case.

A spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office said Friday morning that prosecutors hadn’t seen the defense motions and so had no comment.

Advertisement

Also during Friday’s hearing, which was repeatedly interrupted on Zoom by viewers shouting for the release of a defendant named Billy, Judge Beverly J. Cannone heard arguments on a defense motion for electronic communications between Jennifer McCabe, a prosecution witness in the case; State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, who led the investigation; and Proctor’s wife Elizabeth Proctor.

In November, Read’s lawyers said the cellphone and Internet communications being sought would establish the “nature and extent” of the Proctors’ personal relationship with McCabe, a witness in the case.

Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Prosecutors said she ran over John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer, outside a Canton home early on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night of drinking. The state medical examiner’s office determined that O’Keefe, 46, died from multiple head injuries and hypothermia.

Advertisement

Attorneys for Read assert that O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of the home, owned by a fellow Boston police officer, Brian Albert, and that Albert’s dog, a German shepherd, injured O’Keefe’s right arm during the struggle.

Computer forensic experts for Read’s defense have alleged that a Google search was performed on McCabe’s phone at 2:27 a.m. on Jan. 29 for “hos [sic] long to die in cold” and subsequently deleted, legal filings show. Prosecutors contend McCabe used Google for a search about her daughter’s basketball team just before 2:30 a.m. inside the Alberts’ home and used that same tab to search for information about hypothermia at Read’s request when they came upon O’Keefe’s body hours later.

On Friday, Alan Jackson, a lawyer for Read, said Morrissey has publicly stated that any suggestion of a preexisting relationship between the Proctors and the McCabes or the Proctors and the Alberts is false.

But Read’s legal team has presented photographs demonstrating “unassailable evidence” of a personal relationship between Michael Proctor and the witnesses, including 2012 pictures of Proctor in a wedding party with Brian Albert’s then 10-year-old nephew, Jackson said.

“They’re in a wedding party together,” Jackson said. “They’re standing on the dance floor, side by side, shoulder to shoulder.”

There is also a photograph of McCabe’s car parked outside the Proctors’ home on the night of Sept. 25 for an “off-the-books meeting,” he said.

Advertisement

“It shows more than a professional connection,” Jackson said. “It shows a personal connection. ... So how does that not show a bias?”

Kevin Reddington, a lawyer for McCabe, said the Sept. 25 meeting “was about harassment, and what these two women have been going through in the news media, with the extreme harassment that they were suffering” as witnesses.

Andrew Kettlewell, a lawyer for Elizabeth Proctor, told the court the families have only a “distant connection” and that the wedding in 2012 was for Michael Proctor’s sister. The fact that Albert’s nephew and Proctor were in the same wedding party “is mitigated somewhat by the fact” that the nephew was a 10-year-old ring bearer at the time, he said.

Assistant District Attorney Adam C. Lally said that while the government wasn’t opposing the defense motion for the communications since it’s limited in scope, prosecutors do “not concede” the assertions of a close relationship between Michael Proctor and the witnesses.

“The relationship, as the Commonwealth understands it, between essentially Trooper Proctor and Ms. McCabe is that Trooper Proctor has a sister who has a friend who has a sister who has a husband who has a brother who has a wife who has a sister who is Jennifer McCabe,” Lally said.

“It’s such a close personal relationship that after apparently scouring social media there are exactly zero photos that counsel has produced of Ms. McCabe and Trooper Proctor pictured together at any point in time,” he said sarcastically. “And essentially what you have to establish this close personal relationship is a wedding party from a decade ago and some photographs of Trooper Proctor with children purported to be Ms. McCabe’s children which are not Ms. McCabe’s children.”

Advertisement

Cannone took the defense motion under advisement.

She declined to hear arguments on a separate defense motion to unseal letters sent between Morrissey’s office and federal prosecutors, who are separately reviewing the murder investigation.

Cannone told Read’s lawyers to serve Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office with a subpoena so federal prosecutors could be heard on the matter at a hearing set for Jan. 18.

Morrissey, in an interview last month, said he was mystified why federal prosecutors and the Boston office of the FBI had taken the “extraordinary step” of conducting an inquiry into the Read prosecution.

“They don’t have any jurisdiction over a state murder trial, so this is an extraordinary step on their part,” Morrissey said. “I’m not worried because I have the utmost confidence in what we’ve done and what people have told us.”

The US attorney’s office has declined to comment on the review.

Read is currently free on bail and her trial is scheduled to begin in March.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.