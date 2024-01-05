Liz Cheney to N.H. primary voters: Show the world we’ll defeat Trump-enabling ‘plague’ of GOP ‘cowardice’

“Tell the world who we are with your vote,” she said. “Tell them that we are a good and a great nation. Tell them that we are the inheritors and the guarantors of American freedom. … Show the world that we will defeat the plague of cowardice sweeping through the Republican Party.”

The Republican former congresswoman from Wyoming — who has incisively criticized former president Donald J. Trump for the anti-democratic impulses he indulged before, during, and after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — said those who vote in New Hampshire’s presidential primary later this month should do so in defense of American democracy.

The keynote address Liz Cheney delivered Friday to Dartmouth College students in Hanover, N.H., came with an earnest plea to the general public as well.

Cheney spoke with admiration for the leadership of other Republican presidents, from Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush, as she reiterated her conservative credentials, and she castigated those in her party who have now turned to enabling and endorsing Trump in 2024 despite the dire risks she said his return to power would pose.

“Given what we know he did, given what we know he’s capable of, given what he says every day he’ll do again, people who have endorsed him, in my view, have demonstrated their lack of fitness to lead and their lack of capacity to put the Constitution ahead of politics,” she said.

Cheney said she served alongside Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana, who is now House speaker, and considered him a good friend. But it became clear after the 2020 election he was willing to do things he knew to be wrong, she said, and his speakership will be especially concerning if the 2024 election results show none of the candidates securing a majority of the Electoral College votes.

Cheney’s book, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” lays into Johnson and argues he misled GOP members about an amicus brief amid Trump’s post-election legal maneuvering.

Cheney, who served as vice chair of the House committee that investigated Trump’s actions in relation to the Jan. 6 riot, said his efforts to overturn the 2020 election clearly violated “the plain meaning” of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, and a formal conviction isn’t a prerequisite to enforcing that provision of the Constitution.

Her comments came as the US Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear an appeal after Colorado’s highest court deemed him ineligible based on the Constitution’s insurrection clause.

When asked whether she would support President Biden or perhaps launch a third-party bid of her own, Cheney didn’t rule out either option.

“I’m going to do whatever is the most effective thing to ensure that Donald Trump is not elected,” she said, drawing applause. “I’ll make a decision about what that is in the coming months as we see what happens in the Republican primary.”

Polling suggests Trump remains the front-runner for Iowa’s Jan. 15 GOP caucuses and for New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 GOP primary. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been polling in a distant second in Iowa, while former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has climbed into a solid second position in New Hampshire.

Cheney said she disagrees with many of Biden’s policies and sees the migration crisis at the southern border as “indefensible.” But she said conservatives need to recognize the threats posed by Biden’s bad policies “are not even remotely similar” to the threat Trump poses to the republic.

“Our nation can survive and recover from policy mistakes,” she said. “We cannot recover from a president willing to torch the Constitution.”

During a Q&A with students, Cheney doubled down on the gravity of the situation. When asked about plans to reshape the government under a second Trump presidency, Cheney said conservatives would be wrong to think they can hold their noses and elect Trump again without inflicting severe harm on the country.

“It may well be the last real vote you ever get to cast,” she said. “It will be that bad.”

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, Steven Cheung, shrugged off Cheney’s remarks.

“Who gives a crap what she has to say,” Cheung said. “She’s irrelevant.”

