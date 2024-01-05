fb-pixelMarket Basket watermelon: Person hospitalized after being struck by 'produce item' Skip to main content

Person hospitalized after being struck by ‘produce item’ at Market Basket

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated January 5, 2024, 11 minutes ago
A worker pushes grocery carts in front of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea.Steven Senne

A melancholy tale, no matter how you slice it.

A person was taken to a hospital after being “struck by a produce item” Thursday at a Market Basket in Tilton, N.H., police said.

Police were called to the grocery store just after 6 p.m., officials said. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The Market Basket in Tilton declined to comment. Police told WMUR that the “produce item” was a watermelon. The person’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.


Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

