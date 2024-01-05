Person hospitalized after being struck by ‘produce item’ at Market Basket

A melancholy tale, no matter how you slice it.
A person was taken to a hospital after being “struck by a produce item” Thursday at a Market Basket in Tilton, N.H., police said.
Police were called to the grocery store just after 6 p.m., officials said. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.
The Market Basket in Tilton declined to comment. Police told WMUR that the “produce item” was a watermelon. The person’s injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
