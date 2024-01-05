Mass. residents urged to use caution during weekend storm

She said city officials expect the snow to begin Saturday “evening into Sunday and hopefully let up” for Monday’s commute.

“Our vehicles and our drivers and our city teams are out there trying to prepare the streets, treat them before the snow comes down, clear it when it does come down,” Mayor Michelle Wu said during a morning briefing at the city’s public works yard on Frontage Road.

Officials on Friday urged Massachusetts residents to exercise caution during an expected weekend storm that could drop a couple of inches of snow on Boston and up to a foot on other parts of the state.

Wu said the city has “significantly expanded shelter capacity” in preparation for heightened winter demand. Shelters are working to manage capacity and create overflow space where necessary, she said.

“We are going to be continuing to work with our partners to ensure that everyone will have a place to go who needs it in cold weather and during storms,” Wu said.

She said the city has been preparing for winter weather for months, and Danny Nee, the city’s highway division superintendent, said ample snow removal equipment is on hand.

“We’ll be ready,” Nee said. “We have the ability to scale up to 800-plus pieces [of equipment] should that need arise. Looking at the forecast as it is right now, we’ll see how close we get to that. Seems to be trending in the right direction, but as with anything, we’ll be ready to go come Sunday.”

The city also has 49,000 tons of salt on hand across various yards, he said.

“Plenty of drivers” are available to plow, he said. “Speaking with all of our contracted partners, ready to go, raring to go.”

There are no plans to close any streets or declare a snow emergency, officials said.

“With a storm like this, we’re just going to have crews who are deployed and ready,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Boston’s chief of streets. “We’ll be able to scale up or down as the weather demands. Our goal will just be to keep on top of the storm as it happening.”

In Worcester, officials are anticipating a “mid-sized” storm this weekend, Mayor Joseph M. Petty said.

“Thankfully, the storm is going to be mid-sized and it’s somewhat forgiving because it’s going to be on a Saturday and Sunday,” Petty said. “All we’re really asking from our residents is for folks to stay home, if they can, so our department of public works and parks can keep doing a great job of keeping the streets cleared as quickly as possible.”

Worcester officials said crews began treating local roadways at 7:30 a.m. Friday, and that about 320 pieces of equipment will be available at the height of the storm.

And in Newton, officials said public works crews on Friday were preparing 180 pieces of equipment and installing salt spreaders and plows to have ready for the snowfall.

The nor’easter is expected to dump as much as a foot of snow in portions of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut from Saturday evening through the rest of the weekend, the National Weather Service said Friday.

A winter storm watch is in effect from 4 p.m., Saturday through Sunday for Boston and much of Massachusetts.

“A significant winter storm will impact the region Saturday night into Sunday, with heavy wet snow likely for much of the region,” meteorologists said. “Heavy snow accumulations of 8-12 inches is possible north and west of I-95. Areas east of I-95, snow totals are less certain and will depend on where the rain/snow line sets up.”

Weather models predict that snow will begin in western New England by 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Weather Service.

Forecasters cautioned that the system’s impact is still being studied, and predicted snowfall totals will likely change over the next day.

Boston is projected to receive two to three inches of snow while communities in Central Massachusetts could get as much as a foot, according to the weather service.

The weather service expects that the storm will peak Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with the heaviest snow away from the coast.

The greatest chances of snow and sleet are expected Saturday night, with Central and Western Massachusetts, as well as portions of Connecticut and Rhode Island, likely to get hit the hardest.

“Although we don’t anticipate a record-breaking snowfall, our administration has been taking early steps to ensure we are prepared to keep the people of Massachusetts safe — and we encourage everyone to do the same,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

“Recognizing that we’re no strangers to snowy winters, I’m asking Massachusetts residents to take steps to protect yourselves and your loved ones by making sure your homes stay safely heated and traveling on roads with extra care,” Healey said. “Please also take some time to check in on your neighbors to make sure everyone stays warm and safe.”

Samantha Gross of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondents Maddie Khaw and Lila Hempel-Edgers contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.