Winter storm watch in effect for most of Mass., R.I.

“A significant winter storm will impact the region Saturday night into Sunday, with heavy wet snow likely for much of the region,” according to the meteorologists at the weather service’s Norton office. “Heavy snow accumulations of 8-12 inches is possible north and west of I-95. Areas east of I-95, snow totals are less certain and will depend on where the rain/snow line sets up.”

A winter storm watch is in effect through Sunday for all of Massachusetts east of Interstate 95.

A powerful storm system that could drop as much as a foot of snow in some parts of Massachusetts , Rhode Island, and Connecticut is expected to arrive Saturday evening and dominate the area for the remainder of the weekend, the National Weather Service said Friday.

Forecasters caution that the system’s impact is still being studied, and changes are possible in the predicted snowfall amounts in the next 24 hours.

“There remains uncertainty in the exact track and intensity of the winter storm, therefore expect changes to later forecasts,” according to the weather service. “Stay tuned.”

Conditions on Friday will be cold and blustery with temperatures reaching only into the mid-30s. But the wintery conditions will be accompanied by “abundant sunshine ... taking some of the edge off the cold temps,” forecasters wrote.

No precipitation is expected until Saturday.

There will be a sunny start to Saturday but by mid-afternoon, the skies will start to cloud over as the snowstorm arrives across most of New England. Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s across the region, except for Cape Cod and the Islands where temperatures will reach into the 40s, forecasters wrote.

“Accumulating snow should hold off until after sunset,” forecasters wrote.

In New Hampshire, the storm is expected to generate six inches of snow in central and southern parts of the state. A winter storm watch is in effect for those regions, according to the weather service office in Gray, Maine.

“This will be an all snow event,” forecasters wrote.

