North End restaurants renew legal fight against Boston over outdoor dining program

The city “treated the North End restaurants differently than all other restaurants across the City, in both its application of the City’s outdoor dining program in 2022, and in its refusal to even consider outdoor dining applications from North End restaurants in 2023,″ said the 163-page civil complaint filed in US District Court in Boston, the latest chapter in the legal battle between the restaurants and the city over outdoor dining regulations.

Twenty-one restaurants in Boston’s North End and the neighborhood’s Chamber of Commerce filed a federal lawsuit against the city on Thursday, claiming its outdoor dining program was unfair to the businesses.

In 2022, the city required neighborhood restaurants to pay “a $7,500 impact fee and monthly fees of $480 for each parking space used by their outdoor patios” in order to participate in the program and limited the North End’s outdoor dining season to five months, the complaint said.

“By contrast, every other participating restaurant in Boston paid no impact fee, paid no monthly parking fees, and enjoyed an eight-to-nine-month outdoor dining season,” the complaint said.

The dispute “arises out of the City’s current administration’s misguided and ill-founded decisions to mistreat and discriminate against the North End’s Italian restaurants — knowing it would inflict financial hardship on them — just as they were beginning to recover from the crisis caused by the pandemic,” the complaint said.

A request for comment was sent Friday to Mayor Michelle Wu’s office.

In June, four North End restauranteurs voluntarily dismissed their outdoor dining lawsuit against Wu, walking back their complaints of “anti-Italian discrimination” and the lack of al fresco seating in the neighborhood the previous summer.

The owners of Vinoteca di Monica, Monica’s Trattoria, Antico Forno, Terramia Ristorante, and Rabia’s Dolce Fumo had originally claimed in the earlier suit that the Wu administration’s restrictions on outdoor dining were unfair to the cohort of largely Italian-American businesses.

In that lawsuit, they had pointed to the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day breakfast when Wu said she was “getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive, and white,” a line also referenced in the new federal complaint. The earlier suit also referenced a video for the city’s “All Inclusive Boston” tourism ad campaign, which they said included “many people in various settings, though none being white male, outside of three (3) Red Sox players, or Italian American.”

The city had said the earlier lawsuit was “completely without legal merit, and the plaintiffs are right to abandon their legal path to nowhere.”

The dispute began in the spring of 2022, when Wu imposed a $7,500 fee for approximiately 90 North End restaurants allowed to seat people outside under pandemic-era rules. The clash began again when the administration announced in February that al fresco dining would be severely curtailed in the North End.

Last season, restaurants were only allowed to put up tables on public streets and sidewalks with “adequate” width, which meant either five or eight feet from the road, depending on crowds in the area. But North End businesses were banned from using streets for seating, and few of its sidewalks fit the width restriction.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated.

