RIDOT to stop Bristol to Providence ferries Jan. 19, saying they are not ‘economically sustainable’

The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195, a major artery into Rhode Island from Massachusetts, and sees about 90,000 vehicles daily. On Dec. 11, the state hastily closed the westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge, days after an engineer noticed major structural damage that threatened its collapse . While the state opened temporary bypass lanes on the eastbound side less than a week later so traffic could move in both directions, the bypass was not expected to eliminate the traffic jams. The ferries were seen as another possible solution.

The service cost the state tens of thousands of dollars per day, but drew few passengers .

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The free ferry service between Bristol and Providence, launched just two weeks ago to try to alleviate traffic caused by the partial closure of the Washington Bridge , will end on Jan. 19, the state department of transportation announced Friday.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“It is clear from the data that only a very small percentage of commuters utilized this service and people are overwhelmingly choosing to utilize the bypass lanes,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said in a press release.

Advertisement

Just 162 passengers used the service when it launched on Dec. 21. By Wednesday, a total of 3,285 passengers had ridden the ferries in either direction, RIDOT said. The boats between Bristol and Providence have run every day, except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and RIDOT has found that ridership has been higher on some of the days around the holidays than on other weekdays.

The state has spent $738,000 through Tuesday to provide the ferry service said RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Martin. RIDOT has previously said the total cost, including the fuel and renting the barge for the ferry dock, is close to $67,000 per day, but on Friday put the daily cost of the service at $50,000. In total, the ferry service through Jan. 19 will cost the state $1.5 million to $1.8 million.

Advertisement

Alviti said Friday that since the ferries were attracting only 300 to 400 passengers per day, they were not “economically sustainable.”

“We implemented the ferries as part of a multi-modal solution to the Washington Bridge event. At the time of the closure, we needed to swiftly pursue all solutions to alleviate traffic and we did just that. Now that the bypass lanes are open and conditions have improved, it is appropriate to phase out the ferry service,” Alviti said.

RIDOT contracted with SeaStreak, Rhode Island Fast Ferry, and the Block Island Ferry to provide ferry service every half hour, seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 30-minute trip can transport as many as 500 passengers each way. The DOT said Friday that schedule will continue until Jan. 19.

Material from previous Globe articles was used in this report.

See more coverage of the Washington Bridge closure.

maria caporizzo can be reached at maria.caporizzo@globe.com. Follow her @mariacap.