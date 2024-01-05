A snowy, slushy day awaits Patriots fans on Sunday

“We’re confident after 1 o’clock that the rain/snow line will pull into much of southeastern Mass. and we will see snow,” said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the Weather Service. “It will be coming down pretty good.”

The National Weather Service in Norton said snow from a powerful nor’easter is expected to move into the Foxborough area and the rest of southeastern Massachusetts after the 1 p.m. kickoff against the Jets, making for some slick roads for fans attending the Pats’ season finale.

Sunday’s Patriots game will be noteworthy on many levels, but the impending nor’easter that will rear its head before the game will undoubtedly be up there in terms of impact on both the players and fans.

Megnia estimates that around half an inch of snow will fall per hour, for a total accumulation of around 2 to 3 inches by late Saturday in the Foxborough area.

Temperatures will gradually drop into the 20s after 1 p.m., reaching the upper 20s by 7 p.m., Sunday, he added.

The storm is “definitely going to impact the game,” said Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein.

For those die-hard tailgaters, the forecast for pre-game festivities is more questionable.

“It could be anywhere from a cold rain to a heavy wet snow by late morning,” Megnia said, as temperatures hover in the 32- to 36-degree range.

“Right now, our greatest challenge in the forecast is along the I-95 corridor where Foxborough is. There’s a lot of uncertainty” for late Sunday morning.

Thousands of fans are sure to flock to a game that could be Bill Belichick’s last as Patriots head coach.

It’s not the first time hard-core New Englanders have braced the elements to attend their favorite sporting events. Who could forget one of the biggest of them all — the “Snow Bowl” on Jan. 19, 2002?

Patriots teammates clear the ground of snow with their feet as they try to give Adam Vinatieri (far left) the best footing to kick the winning field goal in overtime against the Raiders, in what came to be known as the Snow Bowl game on Jan. 19, 2002, in Foxboro Stadium. Davis, Jim Globe Staff

That’s when a major evening snowstorm tested the will of fans and players alike and launched the Patriots dynasty with a 16-13 overtime victory over the Raiders in a divisional-round playoff game at the old Foxboro Stadium. Almost more memorable than the snow was the officials’ decision to rule that quarterback Tom Brady didn’t fumble when hit by Oakland’s Charles Woodson — he was determined to tuck the ball away — shifting the game in New England’s favor and forever becoming known as the “Tuck Rule” game.

The “Snow Plow” game on Dec. 12, 1982, was another memorable moment in Patriots history. As game time approached, a storm moved in, covering a football field that had already frozen over from drenching rain the night before.

The crowd in attendance numbered 25,716 despite the freezing temperatures. The game-winning field goal against the Dolphins would prove to be controversial after a snow plow operator cleared a spot for Patriots kicker John Smith.

Mark Henderson clears snow on the field at Schaefer Stadium on Dec. 13, 1982, during what came to be known as the "Snow Plow" game against the Miami Dolphins. MIKE KULEN/Associated Press





Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.