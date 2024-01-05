Storm update: It’s a mixed bag of heavy snow to downpours for New Englanders

On Friday, the higher resolution models are showing marine air will be present at the start of the storm on Saturday. Think of these high resolution models as a modern version of your smartphone compared with a clunkier lower version one from 10 years ago. The models just “see” stuff better.

Medium-range forecasting is more based on probability. Within 48 hours of the snow beginning, the data is stronger and as a result the forecast becomes more nuanced.

One of the reasons why you see a changing forecast as we get closer to a storm is because we get better data. Trying to forecast snow amounts five days prior is a lot more difficult and less accurate.

The forecast marine air is the result of an easterly flow off the ocean that can be 10 degrees warmer than the Canadian air to the west. You can see this clearly on the temperature profile below.

Marine air is forecast to be present out to Route 495 as the snow is underway Sunday. WeatherBELL

I suspect as the snow begins overnight Saturday that it will be on the wetter side east of Route 495 and likely just rain from Cape Cod and the Islands up through about Plymouth and perhaps even as far north as Marshfield and Scituate.

During Sunday, colder air will eventually work in drying out the snow, making it lighter and fluffier and more easily accumulating.

Snow and rain will overtake southern New England on Sunday. COD Weather

Nevertheless, since the first part of the storm will have wet or heavier snow that is harder to accumulate, amounts will be lower east of Route 495.

The caveat here is that any change in the profile of our temperatures, either a little colder farther east or a little milder farther west will ultimately shift the bands I have drawn. This is why I added a zone of low confidence to the map. As is typical, it’s also the highest population areas.

Snow will be heaviest west of Route 495 on Sunday, but even close to the city a half a foot can accumulate. Dave Epstein

It will be notably windy on Sunday morning and that snow will likely be sticking to the trees in the wires. This could cause a few scattered power outages, especially in areas that go over 4 inches of snow that’s also heavy and wet.

Winds will be gusting over 30 miles per hour for a time during the storm on Sunday. NOAA

As the coastal front with the marine air moves back out to sea Sunday afternoon, temperatures will quickly fall into the 20s in the afternoon from west to east. If you’re outside cleaning up, you’ll definitely notice the change in air mass. For those of you who have experienced some rain and there’s a lot of slush, it will be a good idea to clean things up as quickly as possible otherwise they’re going to freeze for a couple of days.

Temperatures will have fallen well below freezing Sunday afternoon in Boston with the mild air remaining only on Cape Cod. WeatherBELL

The snow isn’t going to last very long as a new storm system will approach Tuesday, bringing a windswept rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. It looks like there should be enough rain to bring some flooding, especially on streets and in basements.

Snow lovers should use the snow for outdoor fun later Sunday and Monday because it is likely back to brown lawns again for many by Wednesday evening.

Heavy rain and mild air return for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Tropical Tidbits



