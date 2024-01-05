Man, 19, dies after electric power shock in rural Maine

A 19-year-old man died after the pickup truck he was riding in crashed into a utility pole in northern Maine Friday and he was shocked by a downed power line, according to the state’s Department of Public Services.
Curtis Levesque of Madawaska was a passenger in the 2015 Ford F-150 that was driven by Landen Ouellette, 20, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, the department said in a statement.
Ouellette was driving west on Airport Avenue in Frenchville at 12:11 a.m. when the truck went off the road, struck a utility pole that pulled down power lines, the statement said.
Advertisement
The two men were able to get out of the vehicle. Shortly later, as Levesque walked back toward the truck, he tripped on a wire and was electrocuted, officials said.
Levesque died as a result of his injuries. Ouellette suffered an electric shock and was treated at Northern Maine Medical Center for minor injuries, the statement said.
“Speed and icy road conditions are considered factors in the crash,” the statement said.
The crash is under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.