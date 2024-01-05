Man, 19, dies after electric power shock in rural Maine

A 19-year-old man died after the pickup truck he was riding in crashed into a utility pole in northern Maine Friday and he was shocked by a downed power line, according to the state’s Department of Public Services.

Curtis Levesque of Madawaska was a passenger in the 2015 Ford F-150 that was driven by Landen Ouellette, 20, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, the department said in a statement.

Ouellette was driving west on Airport Avenue in Frenchville at 12:11 a.m. when the truck went off the road, struck a utility pole that pulled down power lines, the statement said.