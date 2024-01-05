Transit police seek help in identifying suspect in assault of MBTA operator

Transit Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly assaulted an MBTA operator in Jamaica Plain last month after being requested to pay bus fare, officials said.
The alleged assault took place on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, officials said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.
“The subject became combative and ultimately struck the operator,” wrote Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the MBTA Transit Police, in an email.
Officials released a photo of a person with a grey hoodie with words in red inscribed on the front pocket and a black Nike backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.
