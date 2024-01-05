fb-pixelTransit police seek help in identifying suspect in assault of MBTA operator - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Transit police seek help in identifying suspect in assault of MBTA operator

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated January 5, 2024, 1 hour ago

Transit Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly assaulted an MBTA operator in Jamaica Plain last month after being requested to pay bus fare, officials said.

The alleged assault took place on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, officials said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“The subject became combative and ultimately struck the operator,” wrote Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the MBTA Transit Police, in an email.

Officials released a photo of a person with a grey hoodie with words in red inscribed on the front pocket and a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-222-1050.



Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

