Transit police seek help in identifying suspect in assault of MBTA operator

Transit Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly assaulted an MBTA operator in Jamaica Plain last month after being requested to pay bus fare, officials said.

The alleged assault took place on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, officials said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“The subject became combative and ultimately struck the operator,” wrote Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the MBTA Transit Police, in an email.