Police identify victims of Dorchester rollover crash as 14 and 15-year-old boys. 17-year-old boy remains in grave condition, police say

Four teenage boys were inside a 2013 Hyundai Accent when it rolled over multiple times while traveling at a high rate of speed near the entrance to the UMass-Boston campus around 3:15 a.m. Thursday. All four were ejected when the vehicle crashed, State Police said.

The names of the children will not be released by State Police because of their age. “The State Police do not release names of victims age 17 and younger, as they are considered juveniles under state law,” the agency said in a statement Friday.

Teenage boys from Dorchester and Mattapan were killed, and a teenage boy from Roslindale remains hospitalized with grave injuries, as a result of the early morning rollover crash Thursday on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester, State Police said Friday.

State Police said a 14-year-old Dorchester boy and a 15-year-old Mattapan boy were killed in the crash. A 17-year-old boy from Roslindale remains hospitalized with what State Police spokesman David Procopio described as “grave injuries.”

The fourth teenage boy, whose age and neighborhood have not been released, suffered minor injuries.

State Police have not said who they believe was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A spokesman for the Boston Public Schools declined to say if the four children were BPS students or whether any emotional support was in place in some schools Friday in the wake of the crash. The spokesman referred questions to State Police.

State Police said the Accent was reported stolen from Jamaica Plain on Thursday and that following the crash, a handgun was discovered the wreckage of the car.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Boston police spotted the Accent run through a red light in the Neponset neighborhood in Dorchester early Thursday, but did not pursue it, according to dispatch recordings by Broadcastify.com. Boston police would not comment, and referred all questions to State Police as they are leading the investigation.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Information from earlier Globe reporting was used in this account. This is a developing story.









