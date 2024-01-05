Weymouth man killed in Franklin rollover crash Friday afternoon

A 39-year old Weymouth man died after he was thrown from his vehicle in a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in Franklin Friday afternoon, State Police said in a statement.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at the scene in the area of Exit 41 to find a man ejected from a vehicle that had rolled over multiple times, said police. Troopers said they attempted life-saving efforts before the man was transported to a Milford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police said the operator of another vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The left and center lanes of I-495 north were closed until the scene was cleared around 6:00 p.m., according to the statement.

The crash remains under investigation.





Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Insstagram @lila_hempel_edgers.