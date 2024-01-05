Woman charged with drunk driving in crash that seriously injured 9-year-old in Haverhill

Tiffany Lynn Zembower, 44, was arraigned in Haverhill District Court on charges of operating under the influence of liquor with serious injury, OUI second offense, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, failure to stop for a school bus, and driving with a suspended license, according to court records.

The child was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A woman was ordered held on $25,000 bail Friday for allegedly driving drunk with an open container of alcohol and running into a 9-year-old as the child got off a school bus in Haverhill on Thursday , officials said.

Advertisement

Zembower pleaded not guilty and had her bail revoked in a separate case for allegedly driving without a license, records show.

Her lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

The child had just gotten off a bus at Main Street and 13th Avenue when they were struck by a 2003 Toyota Tacoma at about 5:30 p.m., police said Thursday. The child’s gender wasn’t specified. Police said the victim was “seriously injured.”

Zembower remained at the scene, police said.

The child, who attends Pentucket Lake School, was taken by helicopter to a Boston-area hospital, officials said. The child’s condition wasn’t immediately available Friday.

Haverhill Schools Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Thursday in a message to the school community that the child’s parents were notified immediately after the crash.

“We will have counselors at the Pentucket Lake School for friends, classmates, and staff,” Marotta said. “Please join us in keeping our student and the family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Zembower’s next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2, records show.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.