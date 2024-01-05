Photos of the month: December 2023

Joseph Bennett (center), nephew of Willie Bennett, was comforted by his cousin Stacey Bennett (left) and Bishop Will Dickerson as he wept during a press conference and public apology to Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett at City Hall in Boston on Dec. 20. More than 34 years after Charles Stuart shot his pregnant wife and blamed a Black man for the crime, Mayor Michelle Wu issued a formal apology from the city to two men who were wrongly linked to the shooting, Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett.

Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff