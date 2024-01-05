Photos of the month: December 2023

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown scored against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Dec 14.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe StaffRory Flukes and his Australian Shepherd, Finn, played on the beach under sunny skies in South Boston on Christmas morning.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe StaffThe Boston Ballet performed The Nutcracker at the Opera House.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffNew England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott hurdled Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian on his way to a touchdown in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Dec. 24.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe StaffTori Anderson, 13, from Beacon Hill was feeding dozens of pigeons on Boston Common when a passing dog scared them on Dec. 23.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffSanta embraced Carmella Giordano, 78, of Somerville during the North End Athletic Association's 51st Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 10. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffJoseph Bennett (center), nephew of Willie Bennett, was comforted by his cousin Stacey Bennett (left) and Bishop Will Dickerson as he wept during a press conference and public apology to Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett at City Hall in Boston on Dec. 20. More than 34 years after Charles Stuart shot his pregnant wife and blamed a Black man for the crime, Mayor Michelle Wu issued a formal apology from the city to two men who were wrongly linked to the shooting, Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffRays of sunlight were reflected from the glass windows of One Congress in the early morning on Dec 26.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff Cambridge buildings were reflected in the waters of the Charles River on Dec. 26. Lane Turner/Globe StaffSome of the 1,000 colorful bottle flowers in the display "Gardens Aglow" lead the way to the historic Old East Mill in Sandwich on Dec. 17. Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffPatriots quarterback Bailey Zappe entered the field to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 23.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe StaffSteam billowed from the chimney of the Edaville #3 steam locomotive pulling cars filled with passengers along a 3 1/2-mile route in Carver decorated with 250,000 Christmas lights on Dec. 15.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffStacey put her hand to her head as she looked through an overwhelming stack of forms that she needed to fill out in order to apply for emergency shelter in the hotel room she had moved into in Woburn. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffVidal Clark, 14, of the Dorchester Elite Eagles greeted a well-wisher as the team embarked with the Boston Lady Raiders on a parade through Dorchester on Dec. 16. Both the Dorchester Elite Eagles football team and Boston Lady Raiders cheerleading team won their divisions at the national Pop Warner Championship in Florida. Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffBethany Welch held a framed photo of her stepfather, Joe Walker, while standing in line alongside other graduates waiting to receive their nursing degree at the University of Connecticut on Dec. 14. Walker was killed in the Lewiston mass shootings.Erin Clark/Globe StaffA worker readied the next floor for concrete at a Somerville building site on Dec 19. A 12-story affordable housing complex is rising in Somerville, utilizing a new building technique. After the foundation is prepared, modules built at an off-site factory in Littleton will be fitted to it, allowing a cheaper and faster completion. Lane Turner/Globe StaffNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas could not come up with a pass with defense by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) in the first half at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe StaffBoston Celtics forward Lamar Stevens (77) dove for a loose ball during the third quarter in a game at TD Garden against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 15.Barry Chin/Globe StaffSally Snowman, the US Coast Guard's only remaining lighthouse keeper, stood at Boston Light on Little Brewster Island on Dec. 10. She retired after 20 years. Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffA visitor checked out an introduction of the Giza Pyramids at the Museum of Science's "Changing Landscapes" exhibit. It is the first of many exhibits that will be part of the museum's 2024 "climate spotlights." David L. Ryan/Globe StaffArmy cadets filed through the Gillette Stadium concourses before the 124th meeting with Navy on Dec. 19. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe StaffCommuters with cellphones walked by colorfully decorated Downtown Crossing windows on Dec. 1.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffKathy Lebel, owner of Schemengees Bar & Grille, sat in the booth of her restaurant where she normally dines with her family when they visit the bar. A gaping hole in the wall is seen to her left, where a bullet ripped through the bar when a mass shooter killed 8 people there in October. Erin Clark/Globe StaffDuxbury High School’s Adam Barr looked on from the sidelines during the Division 4 Super Bowl vs. Scituate High on Dec. 1.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffBethany Welch, stepdaughter to Joe Walker, held her phone that displayed the text messages she sent to her father on the night of the shooting that took his life in Lewiston. A photo is seen below the texts, which Welch sent to herself from Walker’s phone after the family received Walker’s belongings. Erin Clark/Globe Staff Alicia Raymond (left) and Crystal Langone learned the gowning procedure for entering a cleanroom during a MassBioEd class at Northeastern University’s Biopharmaceutical Analysis and Training Laboratory in Burlington.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff