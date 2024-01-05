Mississippi deputy fatally shot during traffic stop by suspect who was killed by police after chase

BEAUMONT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop by a suspect who was killed by police following a car chase Thursday evening, authorities said.

George County Deputy Jeremy Malone was killed after he stopped a vehicle around 5:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 98 in Rocky Creek, George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon said in a statement.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, led police on a chase out of the county and the suspect was killed by police as the pursusit ended, Mixon said.