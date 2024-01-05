Most Jan. 6 defendants get time behind bars, but less than US seeks

But in the vast majority of the more than 700 sentencings to date, judges have issued punishments below government guidelines and prosecutors’ requests. Though more than 60 percent of the defendants sentenced so far have received jail or prison terms, the judges have gone below federal sentencing guidelines in 67 percent of the cases, Post data shows. Nationally, federal judges go below the advisory guidelines about 51 percent of the time, according to federal statistics.

Judges have ordered prison time for nearly every defendant convicted of a felony and some jail time to about half of those convicted of misdemeanors.

Three years after the Capitol attack, federal judges in Washington have sentenced more than half of the roughly 1,200 people charged in the largest investigation in US history and have handed down lighter punishments for Jan. 6 assault convictions compared with similar assault cases nationally, a Washington Post analysis shows.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

There have been about 1,235 people charged with breaking the law at the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the US attorney’s office in Washington. After more than 900 were arrested in the first two years following the attack, only about 300 were arrested in 2023. More arrests are expected in 2024, as the FBI and Justice Department on Thursday renewed calls for help identifying about 80 more violent riot suspects in addition to about 450 already charged for assaulting officers.

Advertisement

The arrests remain evenly divided for data as of Jan. 2: about half of the defendants have been charged with at least one felony, such as assaulting police or obstructing the congressional proceeding, and half have been charged with misdemeanors such as trespassing or disorderly conduct.

Of the 131 trials so far, more than half of the defendants have tried their luck with a judge, rather than a D.C. jury.

Advertisement

Of 74 bench trials, there have been 72 convictions. Judge Trevor N. McFadden acquitted a man in 2022 of entering a restricted building after the man argued police did not keep him out of the building, and in 2023 Judge Amit P. Mehta acquitted a man who claimed he had been misled by the Oath Keepers into believing the group intended to serve as peacekeepers at the Capitol.

Of 57 jury trials, the government has obtained 57 convictions, according to Post data. Juries have acquitted some defendants of some charges, including major charges in the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys cases, but no defendant has escaped a D.C. jury without at least one conviction.

In addition to the trials, 714 defendants have pleaded guilty as of early December, according to the US attorney’s office.

Sentencings greatly increased in 2023, with nearly 370 defendants sentenced in one year, after less than 360 were sentenced in the previous two years. And the percentage of people receiving terms of incarceration increased from 56 percent to 64 percent as more serious felony cases were completed.

For those charged with lesser misdemeanors, about half received a jail sentence averaging 58 days, while about a third received probation and 18 percent were ordered to spend time in home confinement. The incarceration rate for Jan. 6 misdemeanants is higher than for other federal misdemeanants because it came in the context of a mob assault that helped make the breach possible. For those convicted of felonies, 94 percent were ordered behind bars, a consistent rate every year.

Advertisement

Of 244 felony sentencings for all charges, the average sentence has been 41 months, or about 31/2 years, The Post’s data shows. For those who pleaded guilty, the average felony sentence is now about 21/2 years, but those who were convicted at trial received an average of 5 years in prison.

The overall averages rose dramatically in 2023 because sentencings were held for members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy for organizing far-right groups that sparked the breach of the building and disrupting the peaceful transfer of presidential power. Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio received a sentence of 22 years, and former Oath Keepers head Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years, as was Proud Boys member Ethan Nordean. The three men have received the stiffest sentences in the investigation to date.

The average sentence for those convicted of assaulting a police officer is more than 45 months, The Post’s data shows. The average sentence for those convicted of obstructing an official proceeding has been 39 months. Nearly 400 defendants have been placed on probation, either as their full sentence or after their incarceration, for periods that extend beyond this November’s presidential election.

But there are many examples of defendants who received far less than prosecutors sought, for serious offenses. Federal sentencing guidelines called for a sentencing range of 78 to 97 months for Edward F. Rodriguez of New York, who showered bear spray into multiple officers’ eyes. Prosecutors recommended 88 months, and several officers testified at Rodriguez’s sentencing about his impact, but Judge Dabney L. Friedrich imposed a 36-month term, citing Rodriguez’s mental health needs.

Advertisement

Bobby W. Russell, of Falkville, Ala., fought furiously with police at several points on the Capitol grounds and spent more than three hours there on Jan. 6. He had four prior felony convictions, including a case where he allegedly punched a police officer in the head, court records show, and his sentencing guidelines suggested a range of 27 to 33 months. Prosecutors asked for 30 months, but Mehta imposed a term of 12 months and one day after the defense cited Russell’s remorse, recovery from drug addiction and community service role.