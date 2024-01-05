New York AG seeks $370m civil fraud penalty for Trump

The trial began in October and proceedings ended last month, but Trump’s fate is not yet settled. The attorney general’s penalty request came in a post-trial brief filed on Friday. Trump’s lawyers, in one of their own filings, wrote that “the attorney general has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief,” including any financial penalty.

The sum was well over the $250 million that the attorney general, Letitia James, had estimated in the fall of 2022, when she sued Trump, accusing him of inflating his net worth to obtain favorable treatment from banks and insurers.

The New York attorney general on Friday asked the judge who had overseen the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump to penalize the former president about $370 million, saying the trial had demonstrated that he had gained that amount through unlawful conduct.

A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the $370 million figure.

Next week, the lawyers will make closing arguments in front of the trial judge, Arthur F. Engoron. The nature of James’s lawsuit meant that there was no jury; Engoron has said he will try to issue a ruling on the case by the end of this month.

Along with the steep financial penalty, James, a Democrat, is asking that Trump, a Republican, be barred from participating in New York’s real estate industry and from running any company in the state.

Engoron, also a Democrat, has in the past been persuaded by James’s arguments. Before the trial began, he ruled in her favor, finding that Trump had committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets, and thus, his net worth. The bulk of the trial concerned whether the former president’s conduct had violated other New York laws, as well as the potential consequences for his wrongdoing.

The trial was a contentious affair, as lawyers for James and Trump clashed on issues major and minor, and the former president frequently attended the proceedings, using the hallway outside the courtroom as a campaign stop. There, he inveighed against the attorney general, the judge, and the judge’s chief law clerk, whom he attacked as politically biased, prompting Engoron to issue a gag order barring Trump from commenting on court staff.

The former president’s lawyers argued that the proceedings had stemmed from James’s political bias, and they repeatedly moved to derail the trial, calling multiple times for a favorable verdict based on what they said was a lack of sufficient evidence. Engoron was unconvinced. On Dec. 18, five days after the proceedings ended, the judge denied the motions, appearing dismissive of Trump’s case.

He wrote that some of the lawyers’ arguments “personify frivolity,” took issue with the testimony of their financial experts, and again took issue with Trump’s often-raised argument that the valuation of the assets in question was subjective.

“Let no one be fooled,” Engoron wrote. “Valuations, as elucidated ad nauseam in this trial, can be based on different criteria analyzed in different ways. But a lie is still a lie.”

New York Times

DeSantis, Haley push for support ahead of Iowa caucuses

DES MOINES — Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley held back-to-back CNN town halls in Iowa on Thursday as they fight to emerge as the primary GOP presidential challenger to polling leader Donald Trump. With the Iowa caucuses set to kick off the Republican nominating process on Jan. 15, the town halls are among the candidates’ final chances to make an impression and upend a race that has been remarkably stagnant — with the former president consistently ahead of the pack.

DeSantis, the governor of Florida, and Haley, a former UN ambassador, are now fighting for second place in Iowa and are set to debate next Wednesday. Trump has skipped debates throughout the primary, denying his lower-polling rivals the chance to attack him face-to-face.

Both candidates were asked about gun violence in the wake of a deadly school shooting that unfolded Thursday in Iowa, with one voter asking DeSantis how he would address the issue “without taking away any gun rights.” CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins pressed DeSantis on whether he supports an effort to eliminate a three-day waiting period to buy rifles and shotguns in Florida. DeSantis said he supported “instant” checks on buyers.

“You don’t support the three-day waiting period?” Collins asked.

“I think it should be instant,” DeSantis reiterated.

Haley focused on mental health as a driver of such shootings.

“Just to be clear on gun restrictions themselves — do you favor any additional gun restrictions or not?” she was asked.

“We could go and take away a certain kind of gun today, and that would make you feel better today,” Haley said, “but a week from now, there’d be another shooting.”

Haley was still doing damage control Thursday for remarks she made at a New Hampshire event a week ago, when she omitted slavery as a cause of the Civil War and faced intense backlash. (She later said she should have acknowledged slavery’s central role.)

“If you grow up in South Carolina, literally in second and third grade, you learn about slavery,” Haley said at the CNN town hall Thursday. “You grow up and you have, you know, I had Black friends growing up. It is a very talked-about thing. We have a big history in South Carolina, when it comes to, you know, slavery, when it comes to all the things that happened with the Civil War, all of that.

“I was thinking past slavery, and talking about the lesson that we would learn going forward. I shouldn’t have done that,” she said.

She pointed to her childhood growing up in the only Indian family in a small, rural, racially divided town, and she said racism was discussed more than slavery.

Haley noted that she polls better than DeSantis in hypothetical matchups with President Biden.

But both DeSantis and Haley focused most of their attacks on Trump, the overwhelming polling leader — a departure from the overall dynamic of the race in Iowa, in which Trump’s rivals have largely been assailing each other in town halls and TV ads.

DeSantis’ strategy has always hinged on peeling away Trump voters, even as he defends him on many fronts. He took sharp aim at Trump’s record — saying the former president didn’t stop an “invasion” at the US-Mexico border and hadn’t dismantled “the bureaucracy.”

Asked about his and other GOP candidates’ calling to end birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants born on US soil — which would certainly face legal challenges — DeSantis made a point to note that Trump had campaigned on the idea and did not sign an executive order attempting to enact it.

Washington Post

House GOP to hold Hunter Biden in contempt

WASHINGTON — House Republicans plan to move forward next week with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after the president’s son defied a congressional subpoena to appear for a private deposition last month.

The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees announced Friday that they will hold full committee votes on contempt charges against President Biden’s son as the GOP moves into the final stages of its months-long impeachment inquiry. If the charges pass the committees, they would then go to the House floor for a final vote.

Hunter Biden and his lawyers have repeatedly slammed the GOP-issued subpoena for the closed-door testimony, arguing that information from those interviews can be selectively leaked and manipulated. The younger Biden has insisted that he would only testify in public.

Associated Press