The inflate-gate scandal

A few years ago, the gas station near my house installed a fancy new air compressor. It has a digital tire gauge and a display that beeps helpfully when you reach the correct pressure.

It also has one less-welcome feature: a credit card reader, which demands $2 to inflate your tires.

Paying for air? At the risk of sounding like a curmudgeon: What is the world coming to?

As it turns out, I’m not the only one who feels that way. Several bills have been introduced in the Legislature over the years that would require “any retail dealer of motor fuel” to provide free air. There is also a crowdsourced website that tracks gas stations and identifies the ones that still offer free air.

Two states, Connecticut and California, do mandate free air at gas stations — though the laws are so little-known that some gas stations reportedly charge unsuspecting customers anyway.

Now, air compressors obviously cost money to install and maintain.

But here’s my pitch for why air should be free. There are plenty of safety and cost reasons why an individual car owner might want to keep their tires inflated, but there’s also a larger public benefit. Cars with inflated tires get better gas mileage — in some cases, significantly better.

And better gas mileage translates to lower greenhouse gas emissions. A car with underinflated tires spews an extra 1.5 tons of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere annually, according to treehugger.com. While $2 isn’t much, having to pay at all is an unnecessary barrier to doing something that would also help the environment.

Are there bigger climate problems? Yes. Should you inflate your tires anyway, even if it costs $2? Yes. But gas stations managed to stay in business for decades without charging for air, and in Connecticut they still do. Free air might be a tiny climate benefit — but it would come at a tiny cost, too.

