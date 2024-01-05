Harvard’s interim president should quit boards of two drug companies

I want to thank Elizabeth Koh and Daniel Kool for their article “Insider named interim president as board looks for some stability” (Page A1, Jan. 3), regarding Dr. Alan M. Garber, who was named interim president of Harvard University following the resignation of Claudine Gay. The authors note that Garber has continued to serve on the boards of directors for two pharmaceutical companies while working as provost at Harvard since 2011. Garber has been paid millions of dollars since joining the board of Exelixis Inc. as a director in 2005 and $438,442 in fiscal 2022 alone. Similarly, as a director at Vertex Pharmaceuticals since 2017, Garber has been paid millions, including $525,018 in fiscal 2022. As Harvard provost, Garber received $946,159 in salary for 2021.

Why does it matter if interim president Garber is also a director of a for-profit company such as Exelixis or Vertex? Because as a director at a for-profit company, he has a fiduciary responsibility to advocate for the growth, profits, and shareholders of that company. Given the turmoil at Harvard, how can this conflict of interest not be disqualifying for an incoming interim president?