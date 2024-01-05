Nicaragua’s weaponization of migrants

It’s a disgraceful policy — a blatant attempt by Ortega to pressure the Biden administration to ease American sanctions imposed on his political allies and some of the country’s economic sectors.

One option is to borrow a page from Republicans and use immigration policy as a cudgel — or, more specifically, use migrants as political pawns. That’s exactly what President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua has been doing lately.

What can a foreign dictator do if he wants to stick it to the United States

What Ortega has been doing is offering Nicaragua as a shortcut for African, Asian, Cuban, and Haitian migrants who seek to reach the US-Mexico border. An immigration expert told AFP that the Ortega authoritarian government was facilitating “the business of a network of international air services” in order for migrants to fly directly into Nicaragua and avoid the Darien Gap jungle — the treacherous route of choice for hundreds of thousands of desperate people fleeing their home countries — so they can “reach the border with Mexico and the United States faster.”

For instance, just before Christmas, a charter flight was detained in France before it could reach Nicaragua after an anonymous tip to authorities alleged human trafficking was involved. It was carrying 303 Indian nationals who said they weren’t being trafficked.

The Associated Press reported that roughly 268 charter flights with migrants from Haiti had arrived in Nicaragua from August to October.

“Ortega is being very astute by playing with what hurts the United States the most,” Ana María Méndez Dardón, director for Central America at the Washington Office on Latin America, told The Guardian. Given the current migrant surge at the US-Mexico border, and the US presidential race, there probably isn’t a more controversial and sensitive issue than the chaos at the border.

Ortega is taking advantage of a shift that seems to be happening in global migrant routes and flows as more citizens from Asia and Africa — from China, India, Mauritania, and Guinea, for example — are leaving their homelands in a quest to reach the United States border.

With the novel migrant scheme, Ortega and his vice president and wife, Rosario Murillo, are accomplishing a few things. It’s a way to stick it to the Biden administration; earn leverage to push the United States to at least consider coming to the table and negotiate lifting the sanctions; intensify chaos at the border by facilitating migrants’ travel, while also making money in the process.

Ortega has ruled the small Central American nation since 2007 with an increasingly oppressive and authoritarian government. According to press reports, Ortega has shut down hundreds of civic society organizations and most media outlets, overseen a systematic crackdown on the Catholic church, and pushed nearly all of the opposition into exile. A November poll showed that half of the Nicaraguan population wants to leave the country, up from 35 percent five years ago.

That’s why the US government has imposed several types of targeted sanctions, including trade and sectoral sanctions as well as asset blockades and visa restrictions on hundreds of Nicaraguan officials. The latest round came in November against people involved in the charter flights scheme.

Meanwhile, through its charter flight experiment, the Ortega and Murillo dictatorship gets revenue from the cost of processing visas and landing taxes, according to the AFP report. It’s also enabling an emerging class of “coyotes,” the colloquial name for the human smugglers who guide and charge migrants as they cross borders on their way north.

That brings me back to the recent charter flight with 303 Indian passengers who wanted to reach Nicaragua. Reportedly, some of them paid between $48,000 and $150,000 to get on the plane, an astronomical amount of money.

Ortega may have gotten inspiration from Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott to exploit migrants for political purposes. DeSantis infamously flew about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, while Abbott has been conducting his own human shipping experiment via buses to New York City, Chicago, and other Democratic-led cities since 2022. Abbott’s administration said it has given bus tickets to more than 80,000 migrants to move out of state.

The practice of weaponizing human beings to send a message to Biden is really getting out of hand. It’s a cruel move that Ortega has taken to a new low.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.