Back at home, basketball phenom Cooper Flagg basks in the adulation at the ‘Maine Event’

“To see how big they’ve gotten and how successful they’ve become, it just puts a new sense of pride in their big brother and a sense of pride in the community,” said 19-year-old Hunter Flagg, the eldest of the Flagg brothers.“They both love coming home, so to play in front of this packed crowd’s got to be euphoric.”

But when the Cross Insurance Arena public address announcer bellowed his name during the Montverde Academy player introductions, the sold-out crowd of 6,211 rose to their feet in a standing ovation. The consensus top-ranked high school basketball player in the Class of 2024 and Duke commit, Flagg and his twin brother, Ace played a countable game at home for the first time in nearly two years.

PORTLAND, Maine — Cooper Flagg needs no introduction, especially not here in his home state.

The first of the two-night “Maine Event” organized by Made Hoops, Montverde Academy, ranked No. 1 in the ESPN SCNext Top 25, played No. 16 Gonzaga College High School from Washington D.C. Friday. Montverde plays against Cambridge Arts, Technology & Science Academy of Braintree at the Portland Expo Saturday.

Ace Flagg, who does not usually start, joined Cooper in the starting lineup in front of their home fans. Cooper Flagg got the crowd going on the game’s first play, catching a pass in stride for a dunk. A few plays later, Ace Flagg scored on a turnaround jumper and received an equally thunderous ovation.

Though he’s just a few weeks removed from his 17th birthday, Cooper Flagg has already captured the attention of not just a state but the entire basketball world. Just a small-town kid from Newport, Maine, the 6-foot-9-inch forward is likely the state’s most prominent athlete, ever.

Hundreds of fans, many with Flagg apparel, filled the arena lobby for more than an hour before the first game, a line snaking out the door on both sides.

Among them were the Anderson family of Caribou, who drove five hours south to attend the game. Parents Kyle and Samara and their sons, Lincoln, 6, and Hudson, 3, got a hotel room to make it a family trip.

“We love Cooper Flagg!” Hudson exclaimed. “He’s the best basketball player from Maine,” Lincoln added.

“When the kids are older and Cooper’s in the NBA, they’re going to be able to look back and say they saw him play,” Kyle Anderson said.

Wearing a black Duke sweatshirt, 14-year-old Ashlynn Stevens, of Naples, Maine, follows Flagg closely on Instagram and TikTok, where he boasts more than half a million followers.

“I’d never expect a kid from Maine to be this good and so popular,” Stevens said.

The Flaggs last played on the same floor in Maine in March 2022. Then freshmen at Nokomis Regional High School, the Flagg twins led the Warriors to the Maine Class A State, alongside Hunter, who was a senior at the time.

At that game, former Celtic Brian Scalabrine described Cooper Flagg as “special.”

Scalabrine couldn’t make it to be in Maine in person due to a conflict with his Celtics broadcast schedule, but he told The Globe by phone he remains impressed with Flagg and his family.

“Cooper is an incredible product of an area that plays incredible basketball with parents that really know what they’re doing,” Scalabrine said. “It takes him a day, if not minutes, to adapt to what you ask him to. If you combine that in an equation with the physical tools he has, the end result is what you see.”

Soon after capturing the first gold ball in Nokomis history, the Flagg twins announced their move to Montverde Academy. After a strong showing at the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup, standout season at Montverde and dominant performance on the Nike grassroots circuit with Maine United, Cooper Flagg reclassified from 2025 to 2024, effectively skipping his junior year. He pledged to Duke in late October. Ace remains in the Class of 2025 and owns a handful of Division I scholarship offers.

Mainers like the 13-year-old Leonel Despacho idolize the Flaggs twins, who take their position as role models “very seriously,” said their trainer, Matt Mackenzie.

So much so, they invited Despacho’s AAU team, Team Maine, to practice at the Cross Insurance Arena on Thursday. The Flaggs stuck around to meet with the team.

“He’s an inspiration to us,” Despacho said. “All I’ve got to say is, God bless the Flagg family.”

Montverde has a history of scheduling homecoming games for its top seniors, said 13-year coach Kevin Boyle. When Flagg reclassified, Chad Babel, CEO of Made Hoops, pitched the homecoming to Boyle, then the Flagg family, who all agreed. The twins’ mother, Kelly Bowman Flagg, played an instrumental role in connecting Made Hoops with officials at the venues in Portland to make the event happen.

It took some effort to find teams, Babel said. Four teams declined invitations to the event due to the overwhelmingly pro-Montverde crowd. Friday night’s game sold out in less than 24 hours and Babel surmised they could’ve sold between 10-12,000 tickets if such an arena existed in greater Portland.

Dawson Townsend, a close childhood friend of the Flaggs and longtime teammate in high school and AAU basketball, watched courtside after competing with Nokomis against Cony in the evening’s first game.

“I look at it like he’s just my friend,” Townsend said. “I know he’s kind of a celebrity, but he’s a really humble kid.”