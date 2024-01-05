If this is the end for Bill Belichick, he deserves gratitude, and other thoughts

After 24 years, 17 division titles, 13 AFC Championship games, nine trips to the Super Bowl, six Lombardis, Spygate, Deflategate, Mona Lisa Vito, and 10,000 “just doing what’s best for our football team” non-answers … is this really the end for Belichick as head coach of the New England Patriots? ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Thursday that Belichick, Patriots owner Bob Kraft, and team president Jonathan Kraft have a meeting scheduled for Monday. Putting beleaguered Bill in a room with combustible Jon is not likely to yield an amicable split.

Back at the turn of the century when Bill was hired, “Mr. Kraft” (a.k.a. “Robert”) was still plain old Brookline Bob and the ringless Patriots were playing in third-class Foxboro Stadium with aluminum bleachers. Myra Kraft was the franchise’s North Star, Gil and Gino were telling us where they ate dinner in Miami, and Scott Zolak was starting his media career with Bob Lobel after being cut by Dave Wannstedt in Miami. Tebucky Jones was trying to figure out what “press corner” meant.

Enter Bill Belichick, new HC of NEP. Hired in the first month of the 21st century.

I had dinner with Belichick and his PR consigliere Berj Najarian in Watertown a few weeks after Bill set up shop in Foxborough. Later that year, we met for a formal interview along with Bill’s then-wife Debby at the Nantucket Inn just before camp in August. We covered a lot of ground that night, and Bill fessed up to his grouchy persona, joking, “I hope you’ll enjoy my press conferences.”

He even offered a rare personal tidbit, telling me that in his not-so-wild youth, he’d been arrested for sleeping overnight on a Nantucket beach.

“Low crime night on Nantucket, I guess,” he smirked.

My favorite part of that lengthy interview came when he spoke of total immersion in his job.

“What happens is this,” said 48-year-old Belichick. “You get into the season and you’re sitting there at some point in time which could be a window for you. You could maybe take 45 minutes and go down and work out. Maybe you could shave. You haven’t watched the news in three weeks.

“But then you’re saying, ‘If I just look at this reel on Jerome Pathon, maybe this will help Otis Smith and maybe this will help us win.’ So you take that extra 45 minutes and plug it into something you think might actually make a difference. Then you get beat, 31-6, and you look back and say, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ ”

I thought of that long-ago conversation this past week when Bill delivered a thoughtful answer regarding his immediate future.

“I’m really focused on what’s going on right now, and that’s what my job is,” he told WEEI’s Greg Hill. “Whatever success I have had, I’ve tried to go about my job the same way every week. Win, lose, good years, bad years, whatever they are.

“But on a week-to-week basis, I don’t want to spend time or get caught up in what happened five years ago, what’s going to happen two years from now, or a bunch of other random stuff … I’m committed to the team that I’m coaching right now, the players that are here. They deserve my best every day and that’s what I’m going to give them.”

Fair enough. Belichick has delivered the goods longer and better than any other coach in NFL history. If this is really the end, he deserves nothing but gratitude. The Greatest Of All Time.

▪ Quiz: Joel Embiid is seeking his third straight NBA scoring title. Name the six players with three or more in a row since 1960 (answer below).

▪ In the wake of Chairman Tom’s “Full Throttle” pledge, the Sox keep making moves to cut payroll and stay under the luxury tax.

The sum total of Craig Breslow’s Chris Sale trade is that the Sox shave another $7 million-$9 million from the books and get a player with six years of coveted “team control.”

This was followed by the dumpster-dive announcement that the Sox claimed released Royals pitcher Max Castillo off waivers. Finally, we had the MassLive report that the Sox are telling free agents that they can’t sign anyone until they clear more money.

Truck Day is Feb. 5. A wheel in the ditch and a wheel on the track.

▪ NFL referee Brad Allen is Detroit’s Ben Dreith. Dreith was the official who called roughing the passer on New England’s Sugar Bear Hamilton in a 1976 Patriots playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Oakland Raiders. Allen is the bumbling, inattentive ref who cost the Lions a victory in Dallas last weekend when he failed to notice tackle Taylor Decker reporting as an eligible receiver before a 2-point conversion try that should have given the Lions a victory.

Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke his mind to officials after a 2-point conversion was disallowed. Matt Patterson/Associated Press

I can’t prove it, but I believe that this stuff happens to the Lions more than any other NFL team.

▪ Meanwhile, folks in Detroit are dealing with the possibility that the first Lions playoff game ever played at Ford Field (home since 2002) will feature the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford is a Detroit legend who was dealt to the Rams in exchange for current Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

▪ Love the Big Ten/Pac-10 Rose Bowl flavor to the upcoming Michigan-Washington College Football Playoff championship game in Houston Monday.

The Wolverines have several Massachusetts connections. All-America offensive lineman Zac Zinter, who broke his leg in the Ohio State game, is from North Andover and played for Buckingham Browne & Nichols; cornerback Mike Sainristil starred at Everett before going to Ann Arbor. Zinter and Sainristil are captains. Josh Wallace, another corner, transferred to Michigan after playing for UMass.

▪ I wonder if Curt Schilling and Aaron Rodgers are friends.

▪ The Celtics are on a pace to win more than 60 games. The team record is 68, set by the 1972-73 Celtics, who did not win the NBA championship. Center Dave Cowens — still the most underrated of great Celtics — was NBA MVP in ’73, but John Havlicek hurt his right shoulder in Game 3 of the conference finals against the Knicks and the Celtics were beaten at home in Game 7.

▪ Speaking of the Celtics, would it kill Brian Scalabrine to dial it down a notch? Scal’s starting to make the late Tommy Heinsohn and Johnny Most sound like a couple of neutral observers.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox have a positive posse of former players who express their gratitude on the air and on social media by defending just about all of the nonsense of this and other recent offseasons.

▪ The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Kyrie Irving complained about four rabbis holding signs that said “I’m a Jew and I’m proud” while sitting courtside for a Mavericks-Jazz game in Utah Monday. One of the rabbis told the Tribune that Irving told him, “Don’t gotta bring something like that to the game.”

The group was told to remove their signs, and the Jazz issued a statement that said the signs were in breach of their audience code of conduct because games must be played “without distraction or disturbance.” The issue, said the team, “was the disruptive interaction caused by usage of the signs, not the content of the signs.”

▪ Hall of Famer Jim Palmer was amused when he saw the structure of Lucas Giolito’s deal with the Red Sox.

Coming off a horrible season (2-10, 7.13 ERA in the second half), Giolito agreed to a deal that could net him $38.5 million over two years. The Red Sox gave him an opt-out if he wants to leave after 2024, which means that if Giolito pitches well, he can leave. If he stinks, the Sox are on the books for two seasons.

Lucas Giolito was with three teams last season, compiling an overall record of 8-15 with a 4.88 ERA. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Back in the 1970s, after winning 20 or more games in four straight seasons, Palmer hurt his elbow and went 7-12 with a 3.27 ERA in 1974. The Orioles cut his $125,000 salary by $5,000 before the ‘75 season. Palmer recovered to go 23-11 with a 2.09 ERA, 25 complete games, and 10 shutouts. “Too bad I didn’t have an opt-out,” Palmer said.

▪ I keep reading that Breslow and new pitching coach Andrew Bailey have the magic formula to fix Giolito and every other current Sox pitcher who has failed to maximize his ability.

▪ While Moses Malone wept in NBA heaven, the Memphis Grizzlies missed 52 shots and had only one offensive rebound in a 123-92 loss to the Kings last weekend. Old friend Marcus Smart missed seven shots (0 for 4 on threes) and did not gather the team’s lone offensive rebound.

▪ Geno Auriemma Score of the Week: Grambling 159, College of Biblical Studies 18, in women’s basketball. Adrián González would have said it was “God’s will.”

▪ Reminding all you “Extended Family” sitcom fans that Donald Faison, the actor who plays a thinly veiled Wyc Grousbeck, is the guy who played Petey Jones in “Remember The Titans.” Film fans no doubt remember that Petey replaced Alan Bosley (played by Ryan Gosling) as a T.C. Williams starting linebacker in the celluloid classic.

▪ RIP Frank Ryan. The former Browns quarterback/math whiz died Monday at the age of 87. Ryan quarterbacked the original Browns to a 27-0 NFL championship win over the Colts in 1964, and it was 52 years before Cleveland had another champion when LeBron James came home to lead the Cavaliers over the Warriors.

Ryan served as Yale athletic director for 10 years, but he also got a math doctorate from Rice, where his dissertation was “A Characterization of the Set of Asymptotic Values of a Function Holomorphic in the Unit Disc.”

▪ Condolences to the family of John J. “Bud” Purcell, who died this past week. A Newton native who raised his family in Beverly, Purcell was captain of the Northeastern hockey team for the first Beanpot ever played in 1952.

▪ Quiz answer: Wilt Chamberlain (seven straight), Bob McAdoo, George Gervin, Michael Jordan (one streak of seven and one of three), Kevin Durant, James Harden.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist.