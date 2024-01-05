Bruins-Penguins game featured a vintage effort by old hands Brad Marchand and Sidney Crosby

The captains battled for the umpteenth time Thursday night at TD Garden, with Crosby providing the late goal that ultimately delivered a 6-5 Penguins win.

Marchand provided the individual highlight of the night on the penultimate goal, pulling off a beauty of a shorthander, first undressing Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang and then beating goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to cap a comeback from a 5-2 deficit.

That the two stars fueled their clubs during that rarest of NHL games these days — a barnburner — might surprise many outside the greater Boston and Pittsburgh areas.

Advertisement

But it shouldn’t.

In a league that likes to showcase its cherished cherubs (and rightfully so), it was a reminder not to sleep on the game’s senior statesmen.

Crosby (19 seasons) and Marchand (15) have shown remarkable consistency throughout their NHL runs. They’ve combined for 959 goals and 2,440 points, including 5 on Thursday.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

But it’s not all about the points with these two.

It’s the little things, too. The hustle, the attention to detail, the responsibility in all three zones. Observers are trained to watch the puck (which inevitably finds its way to Crosby and Marchand), but watching the way they play without the puck is just as entertaining.

Both are downright Bergeron-like.

“He’s still one of the best in the world,” Marchand said after the game. “He’s not really getting the credit he deserves right now. A lot of the attention is on the younger guys.

“But if you look at the details of the game and the full 200 feet, he’s by far the best player in the league. Him and [Colorado’s Nathan] MacKinnon, two good Nova Scotia boys.”

Advertisement

Because Crosby doesn’t show up on “SportsCenter” nightly, some may not appreciate what he brings to the table night in and night out.

“He’s not as flashy as some of the higher-end guys,” Marchand said. “He plays hard and direct. He plays a winning way.

“The young guys are getting the attention. If you look at the attention [Blackhawks rookie Connor] Bedard is getting compared to Sid, they’re not at the same level right now. Bedard is a hell of a player for his age [18], but Crosby is one of the best to ever play the game.”

It’s a mutual admiration society when it comes to Marchand and Crosby, who were Team Canada linemates (along with Bergeron) for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The line combined for 6 points in a 3-1 win over Team Europe in the gold-medal game.

“He’s got to play on the edge, and he’s a guy that nobody wants to play against but you want to have on your team,” Crosby told reporters back then.

Marchand, who said he still “checks in” often with Crosby, admires the longtime Pittsburgh captain’s focus and dedication to his craft.

“The work you put in when you’re younger and throughout your career doesn’t benefit you the next season, it’s the continuation of building it,” Marchand said. “It’s something he’s done so well for such a long time. The way he trains and takes care of himself. His competitiveness on and off the ice, it’s unmatched.”

Advertisement

Marchand believes Crosby’s drive and the way the league has changed in recent years will allow him to keep performing at a high level for the foreseeable future.

“He’ll be able to play at that level as long as he wants to, especially with how soft the league is getting,” Marchand said. “You’re not getting banged and beat up the way guys were getting in the past. He can skate so well that he’s not going to slow down.”

…

The Bruins were off the ice Friday and will have the rare morning skate at TD Garden Saturday before a 7 p.m. date with the Lightning. Morning skates are normally held at Warrior Arena ... It’s possible they are planning a quick postgame getaway to Denver to avoid the brunt of the expected nor’easter ... The Bruins’ second trip out West includes games against the Avalanche (Monday), the Coyotes (Tuesday), the Golden Knights (Thursday), and the Blues (Jan. 13) ... With a goal and a pair of helpers against the Penguins, Morgan Geekie has 5 goals and 6 assists in his last dozen games ... Jake DeBrusk has 3 goals and 7 points in his last five games.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.