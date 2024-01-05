Does Bill Belichick have anything special in store for Matthew Slater Sunday?

In the 2006 season finale against the Titans, 43-year-old Vinny Testaverde tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to 35-year-old Troy Brown , allowing him to set an NFL record with at least one touchdown in 20 consecutive seasons.

At the end of the 2005 season, Belichick had 43-year-old Doug Flutie deliver a memorable drop kick against the Dolphins, a capper to his lengthy career.

FOXBOROUGH — In previous years, Bill Belichick has gone out of his way to arrange a farewell moment for a player who was likely on his way out the door.

And in the penultimate game of the 2007 season, Brown was inserted as a punt returner for the first time in more than a year and handled six returns in a 28-7 win over the Dolphins.

In all three cases, it was a final act for a player Belichick clearly admired. And so, while veteran Matthew Slater has been cagey about his plans, there’s a belief that Sunday’s game against the Jets will be the last game of what could very well end up as a Hall of Fame career.

Given the depth of feeling Belichick has for Slater — he said Slater was “just about the perfect player” last month — as well as the fact that the game is a relatively low-stakes affair, could something similar be in the works?

There has been some conversation around Gillette Stadium this week about finding the proper way to bid farewell to the 38-year-old.

On Friday, Belichick brushed off the question about Slater, saying, “Every situation is different. Our focus as a team is really to go out there and play our best game and beat the Jets.

“Anything else that happens, I’m not really sure how it’s going to come down.”

If he does decide to do something special for the special teamer, there are a few possibilities.

Slater was originally drafted as a wide receiver, and has seen a handful of snaps on offense over the years. He has one career reception — a 46-yard catch from Tom Brady in 2011 — so working him into the passing game could be a possibility.

In a season that’s given us the Tush Push, how about the Slater Shove? After all, he was used in a limited role as a goal-line blocker in a 2019 game against the Dolphins.

There’s also the prospect of using him as a kick or punt returner, something he did briefly in the early stages of his career.

It’s important to note that all of the previous personal milestones were done within the framework of the game action, so things would have to align for Slater. Add in the fact that there’s snow in the forecast, and it could make things dicey.

For his part, Slater — who hasn’t made anything official yet — anticipates an emotional game.

“I’m sure it’ll be emotional Sunday, for obvious reasons,” he said. “But my job is to focus on playing football, and I’ve always tried to do my job. That’s not going to change come Sunday.”

Iron man

Veteran center David Andrews is aiming to be the first member of the franchise to go wire-to-wire in five seasons.

Through 16 games, Andrews is the only player on the roster to play 100 percent of possible snaps this season. The last Patriot to do that was Joe Thuney, who went wire-to-wire at guard in the 16-game 2018 season. (That year, Andrews played 99 percent of the snaps, second on the offense).

Andrews, who is working on a 22-game streak without a single snap missed, has dealt with multiple injuries over the years, including thigh, hand, and concussion issues. But this recent run is clearly important to him.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” he said. “I’ve always taken a lot of pride in it, being out there. That’s what they expect me to do. That’s what I’m asked to do.

“Part of that to me is being out there and competing and doing what’s asked of you even when things aren’t going great for you. I think that’s a big sign of mental toughness and putting the team first.”

Injury report

Offensive tackle Trent Brown (illness) and tight end Hunter Henry (knee) were downgraded to out. Brown was a DNP all week, while Henry was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Vederian Lowe, who has started three games at left tackle, figures to get the call to replace Brown. Meanwhile, Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown, and Matt Sokol should see an uptick in reps without Henry … In all, New England listed a dozen players as questionable, including Slater, Christian Barmore, Myles Bryant, Jonathan Jones, and Jabrill Peppers … Belichick switched things up Friday, going with a videoconference instead of going to the podium in the media workroom. “Not feeling too good,” he said when asked for the reason behind the audible. “I wanted to spare everybody in the first couple rows, coughing and sneezing.” … The Patriots enter the regular-season finale leading the NFL in rush defense, having allowed 3.2 yards per rush. If that holds, it’ll be the lowest in the league since the 2014 Lions yielded 3.17 … Bryce Baringer is leading the NFL with 36 punts inside the 20-yard line. If he connects with one more Sunday, he’ll hold the team record by himself. (Jake Bailey had 36 in 2019.)

