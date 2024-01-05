EMass wrestling: Beverly’s Gino Sicari avenges loss to rival to highlight Athlete of the Week honors

Gino Sicari, Beverly — After losing in overtime to Gloucester’s Michael Toppan at the Lowell Holiday Tournament, the senior 190-pounder responded in a dual meet to earn a decision against the state champion and all-state runner up, helping the Panthers to a 43-33 win in a pivotal CAL/NEC matchup.
Jose Bethel, Chelmsford — The senior’s late takedown of Central Catholic 190-pounder Jackson Meehan to earn a 9-7 win made the difference for the Lions in a 36-32 Merrimack Valley victory.
Dominic Gangi, Methuen — Of the three Rangers’ champions at the Dan Balboni Holiday Classic, this senior 113-pounder was the only one to get pins in all four of his bouts — and three of them within 90 seconds — as Methuen topped the team scoreboard in Framingham.
Nora Quitt, Ashland — The senior 138-pounder won six of her seven matchups at the Franklin Holiday Super Duals’ coed competition, as the Clockers finished runner-up to Central Catholic.
Nathan Sayers, Xaverian — Reaching 100 wins as a junior, the 126-pounder propelled the Hawks over Waltham and Weston at a quad meet, only losing to Chelmsford.
Shany Velasquez, Haverhill — In close matches against Beverly (43-36) and Tewksbury (37-30), the senior captain secured the dual for the Hillies. After losing the 190-pound roster spot to begin the season, he bulked up to 205 pounds and has won his last five dual-meet matchups at heavyweight.
