EMass wrestling: Beverly’s Gino Sicari avenges loss to rival to highlight Athlete of the Week honors

Gino Sicari, Beverly — After losing in overtime to Gloucester’s Michael Toppan at the Lowell Holiday Tournament, the senior 190-pounder responded in a dual meet to earn a decision against the state champion and all-state runner up, helping the Panthers to a 43-33 win in a pivotal CAL/NEC matchup.

Jose Bethel, Chelmsford — The senior’s late takedown of Central Catholic 190-pounder Jackson Meehan to earn a 9-7 win made the difference for the Lions in a 36-32 Merrimack Valley victory.

Dominic Gangi, Methuen — Of the three Rangers’ champions at the Dan Balboni Holiday Classic, this senior 113-pounder was the only one to get pins in all four of his bouts — and three of them within 90 seconds — as Methuen topped the team scoreboard in Framingham.