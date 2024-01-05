‘Finish strong’ is an apt mantra for many Patriots heading into the season finale against the Jets

“It’s always important to win,” he said. “As a quarterback, that’s what you’re based off of — that’s what you’re judged off of. So, for me personally, of course, the main goal is to go out there and win.

Tops on that list is quarterback Bailey Zappe. With many clamoring for the franchise to use a first-round pick — anticipated to be in the top five — on a quarterback, Zappe said that while he’s focused on the task at hand, he acknowledges there’s a personal stake for him as well.

FOXBOROUGH — With the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick facing what looks to be an uncertain offseason, Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Jets represents an opportunity for many players to put something positive on film in hopes of securing a roster spot somewhere in 2024.

“But as a personal thing,” he added, “correcting some of the mistakes that I’ve made over the last few weeks, and kind of tying it all together as the last game to kind of show like, ‘Hey, this guy’s, you know, he’s understanding it, his experience goes by, he’s getting it.’ "

To Zappe’s point, while the shared goal remains the same — secure a 16th consecutive win over New York — there’s also the practical idea of wanting to finish the year on a good note individually. That way, if change does come, you’d be as well positioned as possible to find a landing spot, either in New England or elsewhere.

“I try and tell some of the younger guys just to make sure when they go on the field, put great tape out there,” said seventh-year defensive lineman Davon Godchaux. “Because everybody is watching.”

On offense, Zappe is joined by a group of younger players like receivers Tyquan Thornton and Demario Douglas, the latter of whom has emerged as a steady option in the passing game. He has already set a mark for most catches in a season for a rookie receiver under Belichick (breaking the mark set by Deion Branch). Currently at 47 catches, if Douglas can get to 52, he’d finish second all-time in franchise history for catches by a rookie receiver in a season.

“I’m learning as I go. As I go, I’m getting better. I’m working to become one of the greats,” said Douglas, who would nudge past Randy Vataha’s 51 in 1971 and trail only Terry Glenn, who had 90 catches in 1996. “I’m growing as a person. Also, with our team. I’m getting closer with the team.”

On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Christian Barmore is rapidly becoming one of the more disruptive players in the league. Barmore, who has 8½ sacks this season, could become just the seventh defensive lineman in franchise history to finish a season with 10 or more sacks.

“Finish strong,” Barmore said after practice Friday. “Finish strong.”

Of course, it’s not just younger players who have something to prove. New England has several players set to become free agents this offseason. On defense, safety Kyle Dugger, linebackers Josh Uche, Mack Wilson, and Anferenee Jennings, and defensive backs Jalen Mills and Myles Bryant are all pending free agents.

On offense, that includes tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, offensive linemen Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown, and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“It’s been awesome,” said Gesicki, who signed as a free agent in March. “It’s been a really cool experience. It’s been a learning experience, for sure. It’s been one that I’ll look back on after Sunday and it gets all finished up and have all positive thoughts about it. Happy to be here.”

“It’s definitely been a good experience,” Elliott said when asked if he’d be open to returning next season after signing with the team in August. “I’ve loved playing with Rhamondre [Stevenson]. I love this team. I love this city. I think I’d be open to it.”

Ultimately, in a year that has seen relatively little to cheer about, a win in the regular-season finale over the Jets would provide a positive final chapter before the start of what promises to be an eventful offseason.

“We’ve continued the same message of playing for each other,” Zappe said of the feeling in the locker room this week. “We understand that in the NFL, not everybody’s going to be on the team next year. People are going to be in different spots.

“So, I think that’s something that’s setting in. And, I think going into Sunday, we’re going to have a kind of energy of ‘we’re going to play for one another and kind of go out there and try to put something together.’ "

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.