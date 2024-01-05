Jayson Tatum, Celtics ease back into win column with a laugher against the Jazz

Former Celtics assistant Will Hardy employed a trouble zone and halfcourt traps that limited Jayson Tatum to 15 points last March in Utah. This time around, the Celtics handled those defenses with relative ease, using big man Kristaps Porzingis as the facilitator and leaving his teammates with their choice of open 3-pointers.

What’s more, it required the Celtics to play just one flawless quarter to put away the overwhelmed Jazz on Friday night at TD Garden, as they glided to a 126-97 victory in a game that was never competitive.

Joe Mazzulla fully prepared his team to handle Utah’s funky zone defenses and sideline traps that bothered the Celtics last season in Salt Lake City.

Advertisement

Tatum was the main beneficiary, canning five 3-pointers and scoring 30 points as the Celtics led by as many as 36. Porzingis added 19 and Jrue Holiday scored 14 as no starter played more than 27 minutes, a perfect recipe for rest as the Celtics embark on a difficult stretch in their schedule.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

And Boston needed a laugher after a difficult loss Tuesday against Oklahoma City and another stern test Saturday at Indiana.

With his team up 31 points at halftime, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla ensured his team would maintain its large lead by playing the starters a majority of the third period and then cleared his bench.

Tatum was able to amass his 30 points in just 25 minutes, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts. Porzingis played just 27 minutes, and Mazzulla will determine whether to play the big man Saturday.

Boston essentially put the game away with a 12-0 run to begin the second period. Tatum, who has struggled with his 3-point shot, was fouled attempting a three and then fouled making a three in the first four-plus minutes.

After Tatum canned his third three of the half, the Celtics were up 49-17. Tatum finished went into the break with 23 points on 10 shot attempts and nine free throws. Porzingis added 10 points and made sure the Celtics would consistently break Utah’s zone by planting himself at the free throw line to find open shooters. Derrick White and Holiday each added 10 points and canned two 3-pointers as Boston led by as many as 36.

Advertisement

The Jazz went on an 8-0 run midway through the first period but a pair of buckets by Oshae Brissett helped the Celtics respond. Boston shot 51.1 percent in the first half and converted 11 of 24 3-pointers, many of those invited by the Utah zone.

The Celtics showed early they would have no issues with the trapping zone. All five Celtics scored in the first 2 minutes, 18 seconds for a 10-0 lead.

The Jazz, on the first game of a road trip that also takes them to Philadelphia and Milwaukee, looked completely disheveled for most of the first period. They missed 22 of 27 shots, including several layups. Lauri Markkanen missed bunnies at the rim and Collin Sexton came up empty on drives as the Celtics raced out to a 30-15 advantage.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.