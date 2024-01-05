Jazz at Celtics: Utah is surging, but Boston will look to quiet the Jazz

The Celtics have lost back-to-back games just once this season, in early November against the Timberwolves and 76ers — both top teams in their respective conferences.

Boston’s six-game winning streak ended Tuesday with a loss at Oklahoma City, and the Celtics will hope to rebound against an opponent that, based on records alone, seems overmatched.

Still, the Jazz, 12th in the Western Conference, sit three games below .500 and have won three straight, six of their past seven, and nine of their past 12.