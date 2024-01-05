fb-pixelJazz at Celtics preview 1/5/2024: TV, time, odds, and notes Skip to main content
jazz at celtics | 7 p.m. (NBCSB)

Jazz at Celtics: Utah is surging, but Boston will look to quiet the Jazz

By Emma Healy Globe Staff,Updated January 5, 2024, 9 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in points per game with 23.5.Nate Billings/Associated Press

The Celtics have lost back-to-back games just once this season, in early November against the Timberwolves and 76ers — both top teams in their respective conferences.

Boston’s six-game winning streak ended Tuesday with a loss at Oklahoma City, and the Celtics will hope to rebound against an opponent that, based on records alone, seems overmatched.

Still, the Jazz, 12th in the Western Conference, sit three games below .500 and have won three straight, six of their past seven, and nine of their past 12.

Boston leads the Eastern Conference and has also won six of its last seven. The Celtics are 5th in the league in points per game (120.8), while the Jazz (114.9) are 16th.

Utah is coming off a 154-148 overtime victory Wednesday against Detroit. Jordan Clarkson scored 36 points in the win, and Lauri Markkanen added 31. Utah’s 154 points tied a franchise record.

Here’s your preview.

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -14. O/U: 239.5.

Jazz

Season record: 16-19. vs. spread: 20-15. Over/under: 19-16

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 4-6

Celtics

Season record: 26-7. vs. spread: 16-15, 2 pushes. Over/under: 19-14

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 8-2

Team statistics

Points per game: Utah 114.9, Boston 120.8

Points allowed per game: Utah 118.8, Boston 110.8

Field goal percentage: Utah .460, Boston .482

Opponent field goal percentage: Utah .482, Boston .451

3-point percentage: Utah .354, Boston .374

Opponent 3-point percentage: Utah .378, Boston .369

Stat of the day: Jaylen Brown missed 14 of 18 field goal attempts against Oklahoma City, including each of his eight shots from behind the 3-point arc.

Notes: Jrue Holiday returned to the lineup against Oklahoma City after sitting out Sunday’s 134-101 victory over San Antonio with a sprained elbow. Despite Holiday’s availability, Mazzulla played reserve guard Payton Pritchard the entire fourth quarter. ... Al Horford (rest) is questionable entering Friday’s game. ... The Jazz do not have anyone listed on the injury report. ... Kristaps Porzingis made 12 of his 18 field goal attempts and led the Celtics with 34 points in Wednesday’s loss. Oklahoma City outscored Boston 40-25 in the third quarter.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.

